Det är inte lätt att va tung...
Vilken operatör borde jag teckna abonnemang hos?
Charles Finley
Medlem
●
taliz
Medlem ★
●
PeCe
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Laptop: Dell Latitude E7270 | 12,5" FHD IPS | i5-6300U | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD
Laptop: MacBook Air 13"
NUC: Intel i5-4250U | 8GB RAM | 250GB SSD
krEJZi
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Case: Fractal Design Torrent Solid Black MOBO: ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-A GAMING WIFI CPU: AMD Ryxen 7 7800X3D CPU cooler: Noctua NH-D15 RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5 6000MHz CL30 32GB GPU: MSI RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO 12G PSU: ROG Strix 1000W Gold Aura Edition M2: Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB Fans: 4x Noctua NF-A12x25
Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDM 27" 240Hz 1440p OLED QHD Mouse: Razer Viper v3 Pro Wireless
Mousepad: Artisan Hien Keyboard: Wooting Two HE Headset: Audeze Maxwell Mic: Blue Yeti X
PeCe
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Laptop: Dell Latitude E7270 | 12,5" FHD IPS | i5-6300U | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD
Laptop: MacBook Air 13"
NUC: Intel i5-4250U | 8GB RAM | 250GB SSD
Bengt-Arne
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Engineer who prefer thinking out of the box and isn't fishing likes, fishing likes is like fishing proudness for those without ;-)
If U don't like it, bite the dust :D
--
I can Explain it to you, but I can't Understand it for you!