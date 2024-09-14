Forum Datorer och system Mobiltelefoner Tråd

Vilken operatör borde jag teckna abonnemang hos?

Vilken operatör borde jag teckna abonnemang hos?

Historik:
Hade en Huawei p30 pro, som var underbar. Den dog dock en natt och jag köpte mig en "sålängetelefon". En Xiaomi Redmi Note 13.
Den funkar tillfredställande men har absolut inget väderskydd. Då jag ska till Thailand under monsuntid vill jag ha en vattentät telefon, men det är även dags för en bättre.

Jag har kikat på Samsung s24 256 gb.
Tele2 och halebop har denna för bra pris, dock har dom ingen surf i Thailand utan man får köpa datapaket utöver. Typ 300 för 5 gb.
Tre och Telenor har så man kan surfa på sitt abbonemang i Thailand. Dock är dom dyrare.
Å ena sidan så är jag bara i Thailand 3 veckor, å jag har hört att det finns gott om wifi där.
Å andra sidan så vet jag att både Tre och Telenor har ok täckning där jag bor. Har ingen aning om dom andra operatörerna.
Jag är också ute efter nya trådlösa lurar med brusreducering, och det ingår i köpet på Tele2.

Så hur hade ni gjort?
PS! Jag har bindning på nuvarande abbonemang hos telenor till februari. Så en tanke är att använda det simkortet fram tills dess, då kan jag nyttja surfen i Thailand. Men hur är det nu, är telefonerna låsta till operatören? DS.

För surf i Thailand, kolla en app som heter Nomad. Har köpt esim via den appen under mina senaste asienresor, har funkar klockrent. Kostar några dollar för obegränsad surf i x antal dagar.

Wifi finns överallt men kvaliteten varierar.

Monsun i Thailand innebär inte att du bor och lever i ett akvarium. Men visst, lite blöt kan man ju bli.

I Thailand brukar jag köpa ett eSIM av dtac(ägs av telenor), kostar typ 30kr.
Sen installera appen och där köper jag 10mbit flatrate en månad för nån hundring.

Försöker man få dtac-butik att fixa abb brukar de nuförtiden hävda att man är turist och måste pynta för deras extremdyra turistabb. Workaround är som sagt att bara köpa e-sim och sen fixa "abbet" via appen.

Förövrigt är iPhones väldigt billiga i Thailand jämfört med Sverige. Jag köpte min senaste där.
Man får tillbaka VAT på flygplatsen.
Så en iPhone 16 som här kostar 11500kr kostar i Thailand efter man fått tillbaka VAT 8500.
Vet inte hur det är med android, men kanske värt att undersöka..

Skrivet av holetaker:

PS! Jag har bindning på nuvarande abbonemang hos telenor till februari. Så en tanke är att använda det simkortet fram tills dess, då kan jag nyttja surfen i Thailand. Men hur är det nu, är telefonerna låsta till operatören? DS.

Operatörslås har såvitt jag vet inte använts på flera år, åtminstone inte av någon större operatör. Har för mig att Tre var sist bland de stora med att överge operatörslås, och detta gjordes runt 2018 om jag minns rätt.

Skrivet av taliz:

Förövrigt är iPhones väldigt billiga i Thailand jämfört med Sverige. Jag köpte min senaste där.
Man får tillbaka VAT på flygplatsen.
Så en iPhone 16 som här kostar 11500kr kostar i Thailand efter man fått tillbaka VAT 8500.
Vet inte hur det är med android, men kanske värt att undersöka..

Du skall ju dock betala svensk moms (och eventuell tullavgift) när du för in den Sverige...

Skrivet av PeCe:

Operatörslås har såvitt jag vet inte använts på flera år, åtminstone inte av någon större operatör. Har för mig att Tre var sist bland de stora med att överge operatörslås, och detta gjordes runt 2018 om jag minns rätt.

Du skall ju dock betala svensk moms (och eventuell tullavgift) när du för in den Sverige...

Så jag kan skifta mellan sim-korten under tiden jag har bägge abbonemangen?

Ta semester från mobilen när du ändå åker bort..

Skrivet av taliz:

I Thailand brukar jag köpa ett eSIM av dtac(ägs av telenor), kostar typ 30kr.
Sen installera appen och där köper jag 10mbit flatrate en månad för nån hundring.

Försöker man få dtac-butik att fixa abb brukar de nuförtiden hävda att man är turist och måste pynta för deras extremdyra turistabb. Workaround är som sagt att bara köpa e-sim och sen fixa "abbet" via appen.

Förövrigt är iPhones väldigt billiga i Thailand jämfört med Sverige. Jag köpte min senaste där.
Man får tillbaka VAT på flygplatsen.
Så en iPhone 16 som här kostar 11500kr kostar i Thailand efter man fått tillbaka VAT 8500.
Vet inte hur det är med android, men kanske värt att undersöka..

Hur funkar det med eSim? Har aldrig ens hört talas om det. Å hur funkar det om man har ett vanligt sim i telefonen?

Skrivet av krEJZi:

Ta semester från mobilen när du ändå åker bort..

Den kommer användas för fotografering främst, men även annat såklart. Du har dock inte fel

Skrivet av holetaker:

Så jag kan skifta mellan sim-korten under tiden jag har bägge abbonemangen?

Skall inte vara några problem.

Skrivet av holetaker:

Hur funkar det med eSim? Har aldrig ens hört talas om det. Å hur funkar det om man har ett vanligt sim i telefonen?

Det bör funka precis som om man har en telefon med dubbla SIM-platser; man väljer alltså vilket SIM/eSIM som skall användas till vad i telefonens inställningar.

Som @taliz skrev så är dtac och telenor det samma.

Mobiler som är låsta till Telenor brukar inte ha något problem att fungera med dtac sim eller möjligen eSim, eSim har jag själv inte testat.
WiFi och dess tillgänglighet i Thailand varierar kraftigt, så även kvalitet. Så det är inget som jag själv ens tar med i mina planer vid resa.

Skulle nog säga: Kör med den mobil du har nu och ha den i en tunn plastpåse under dom värsta blöta perioderna!

Den mest blöta tiden är uppriktigt Songkran, alltså festligheten 13 till 15 april som föregår mosuntiden som normalt är i Juni till Oktober i Thailand. Vissa år så kan mosunregnet sätta igång redan i Maj.

Ha en trevlig tid i Thailand
Sawatdee krap

