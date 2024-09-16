Forum Datorer och system Bärbara datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Ersättningsladdare till MSI GE65 9sf?

Ersättningsladdare till MSI GE65 9sf?

Hej! Finns det någon som vet vars man kan hitta en ny laddare till en msi ge65 9sf? Tror den ska va på 280w 20v 14A. Delen man stoppar in i datorn ska vara 7,4mm yttermått och invändigt ska den vara 5mm. Har sökt med ljus och lykta men hittar bara såna laddare på skumma kinasidor. Borde väl finnas att köpa nånstans förutom från kina? Tänkte att det kanske finns nån med mera kunskap än mig på denna sida.

HonzcSR AC/DC-adapter kompatibel med MSI GL65 GL75 GL73 GL63 GE63 GE75 GE73 GE65 GE75 GP63 GP73 GP65 WE63 WE73 PE62 PE72 Gaming Laptop Charger Power Supply Cord Cable

https://www.amazon.se/HonzcSR-DC-adapter-kompatibel-Gaming-Ch...

Kan finnas fler alternativ. Sökte på: AC Adapter Compatible with MSI GE65

"The following statement is false: The previous statement is true! Welcome to our corner of the universe"

Finns att beställa hos Equipit

https://www.equipit.se/asus-laddare/1410-laddare-for-msi-280w...

Har beställt laddare och batterier till jobbet flera gånger därifrån

Snabba och seriösa

MSIs Artikelnummer på 280W laddaren med 7,4mm plugg är: 957-17E21P-102

Knalla in på närmsta Elgiganten, dom har iaf två reservdelsleverantörer som jag vet om som har stort sortiment för bland annat datorer.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X - Gigabyte X570 AORUS ULTRA - Noctua NH-D15 - ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB TUF GAMING OC - Corsair Vengeance LPX Black 32GB / 3200Mhz / - Corsair RM1000i - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB - Samsung 870 EVO 2TB - Samsung 850 EVO 500GB - Fractal Design Define S - Acer X34 GS" / 34" - Logitech G502 - Varmilo VA88M RGBK PBT White LED [MX Black]

