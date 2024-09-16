Super Flower Leadex Platinum '8Pack Edition' 2000W Fully Modular "80 Plus Platinum" Power Supply

Har ett oanvänt nätaggregat till salu. Köpte två ursprungligen. Det ena användes för att slå en del rekord med en 9980XE/10980XE tillsammans med några Titan RTX.

Samma nätagg har brukats flitigt av exempelvis Luumi för flertal rekord.

Ligger på nära 95% effektivitet vid 1000W och vid 2500W är spänningsvariation otroliga 16mV med en effektivitet på nästan 90%.

Tänker att 5000 kr är ett bra pris men är inte omöjlig om rätt köpare dyker upp.

- Power: 2000W (maxar runt 2500W)

- Active PFC

- 3.3V: 24 A

- + 5V: 24 A

- + 3.3V & + 5V combined: 120 W

- + 12V: 1999.2 W / 166.6 A

- -12V: 6 W / 0.5 A

- + 5VSB: 15 W / 3.0 A

"If you have money to spend on some Nvidia Titans and need a PSU that can handle them easily, or if you want to run your CPU and those VGAs with a high overclock by using liquid nitrogen, you might actually need a 2 kW PSU, and Super Flower currently offers one. For all other enthusiasts, 1.6 kW PSUs are already too much, and 1.2 kW units are probably also overkill, especially if you use Nvidia's current GPU lineup (e.g. GTX980) whose cards top out at 200 W at stock. Modern high-end GPUs based on Nvidia's Maxwell (GM204) architecture are incredibly efficient, and while AMD's offerings are still quite power hungry, only those looking to run a serious overclock should go with a PSU that can deliver more than 1 kW. Yet also don't forget that almost all PSUs register their peak efficiency at around 40%-50% of their maximum-rated capacity. So if your system needs 600-700 W under full load, don't go with a 700 W unit that will operate at almost full load to instead buy a higher capacity unit that can provide 700 W without topping out. This obviously only applies if you run such a system full tilt over prolonged periods of time. Also consider that modern high-wattage PSUs can deliver very good efficiency levels at light loads, so efficiency with low loads isn't going to be all that much better with a low capacity PSU. A good rule of thumb is to check on how much wattage your system needs under full load (something that can easily be done with an affordable socket-specific power meter) to then buy a PSU that can deliver around 30%-40% more. This will ensure that your PSU won't have to operate at full load over prolonged periods of time, all while creating a good balance between light- and full-load efficiency."

"The collaboration of Super Flower with the world's number 1 overclocker, the multiple world record holder 'Ian "8Pack" Parry' has led to the worlds first consumer 2000W power supply on the market, offering extreme power without compromises, the 8Pack way! This Power supply can handle 4-way SLI & 4-way CrossfireX with ease, and with efficiency levels of up to 94% to boot. All Leadex Platinum Power Supplies feature a fully modular design, 140mm silent DBB Fan, full Japanese 105°C capacitors, ECO Intelligent Thermal control system, a huge amount of connectors and single rail design. For when you need the very best and biggest power supply on the market, the '8Pack' edition 2000W Superflower 80+ Platinum should be your first and only choice."

Läs hela annonsen här