Medlem

Någon som har en Scyrox V8?

https://www.aliexpress.us/item/1005007387634681.html?spm=a2g0... Funderar på att beställa den gula.

Verkar ha bra stats. 40 g, 8k polling och webinterface och wireless, den verkar riktigt bra faktiskt.

Medlem

straight out of china, jag hade aldrig rekommenderat att köpa prylar från kina, man vet aldrig vad det är för något man får tag i slutändan.

