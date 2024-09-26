Forum Datorkomponenter Tangentbord, möss och övrig kringutrustning Tråd

Razer Deathadder v2 Anslutningsproblem?

Razer Deathadder v2 Anslutningsproblem?

Tjena tjena! Har precis fått en razer deathadder v2 trådlös mus som jag önskat mig! När jag väl ansluter själva usb donglen och vill använda musen trådlöst vilket är själva tanken med det, så börjar den ansluta och disconnecta konstant och verkar hamna i ett loop. Har testat allt från att avinstallera alla drivrutiner till att starta om, uppdatera till senaste drivrutiner men inget hjälper. Den funkar bara när man ansluter sladd vilken inte är det jag vill... Har även provat alla olika usb portar samt 3.0 men inget funkar.

Har läst i andra engelsktalande forum att många andra har problem med detta men knappt hittat någon lösning, jättefrustrerande. Någon som har haft samma problem? Mitt nästa steg är väl att returnera/reklamera och testa en ny(även fast denna också är helt ny). Funkar inte den nya heller så får jag bara leva med en sladdajävel då jag behöver just razer pga några av deras funktioner!

All svar och hjälp upskattas!!

Mindre skrikig rubrik - MOD
Har du prövat den i en annan maskin? Enklaste väg till att hitta om felet ligger på burken eller musen.

Skrivet av Knumskull:

Har du prövat den i en annan maskin? Enklaste väg till att hitta om felet ligger på burken eller musen.

Nope, precis fått den så har ej hunnit testa andra. Sambon har dock en macbook men där tror jag inte man kan ladda ner razer synapse på en mac?
Säger det främst eftersom det verkar funka fint när jag avinstallerat allt razer relaterat till synapse men så fort jag laddar ner skiten igen så börjar problemet.

Så jag börjar tro att det handlar om ett mjukvaruproblem?

Skrivet av RHYMA24:

Tjena tjena! Har precis fått en razer deathadder v2 trådlös mus som jag önskat mig! När jag väl ansluter själva usb donglen och vill använda musen trådlöst vilket är själva tanken med det, så börjar den ansluta och disconnecta konstant och verkar hamna i ett loop. Har testat allt från att avinstallera alla drivrutiner till att starta om, uppdatera till senaste drivrutiner men inget hjälper. Den funkar bara när man ansluter sladd vilken inte är det jag vill... Har även provat alla olika usb portar samt 3.0 men inget funkar.

Har läst i andra engelsktalande forum att många andra har problem med detta men knappt hittat någon lösning, jättefrustrerande. Någon som har haft samma problem? Mitt nästa steg är väl att returnera/reklamera och testa en ny(även fast denna också är helt ny). Funkar inte den nya heller så får jag bara leva med en sladdajävel då jag behöver just razer pga några av deras funktioner!

All svar och hjälp upskattas!!

Kontrollfråga, USB-dongleln är för 2.4 Ghz radio, har du ställt musen i 2.4 läge eller i BT läge? Tänkte kanke att i BT läge kanske den hoppas mellan dongle och annan BT transceiver?

Min v2 Pro kör på 2.4 och der funger fint för mig. Har inte försökt med BT faktisk.

Edit: Testade att para via BT. Följde detta och det fungerade utan programvara: https://mysupport.razer.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5387/~/ho...

Skrivet av Dr.Mabuse:

Kontrollfråga, USB-dongleln är för 2.4 Ghz radio, har du ställt musen i 2.4 läge eller i BT läge? Tänkte kanke att i BT läge kanske den hoppas mellan dongle och annan BT transceiver?

Min v2 Pro kör på 2.4 och der funger fint för mig. Har inte försökt med BT faktisk.

Edit: Testade att para via BT. Följde detta och det fungerade utan programvara: https://mysupport.razer.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5387/~/ho...

Jag lägger den i 2.4 läget med dongle så jag gör det jag ska göra men hela grejen verkar jätteskum. Har du testat med razer synapse och se ifall du får liknande problem?

Skrivet av RHYMA24:

Jag lägger den i 2.4 läget med dongle så jag gör det jag ska göra men hela grejen verkar jätteskum. Har du testat med razer synapse och se ifall du får liknande problem?

Nu testade jag att ansluta musen över BT till min arbetsdator utan Synapse. Vill inte installera Synapse på den, så sorry
På min dator för "rekreation" kör jag 2.4 och har Synaps installerat och det fungerar bra. Har inte testat BT ännu.

Skrivet av Dr.Mabuse:

Nu testade jag att ansluta musen över BT till min arbetsdator utan Synapse. Vill inte installera Synapse på den, så sorry
På min dator för "rekreation" kör jag 2.4 och har Synaps installerat och det fungerar bra. Har inte testat BT ännu.

Hmm.. Får göra en liten mer extensiv testning senare då jag är på jobb dagen ut. Kör du dongeln i pc’n eller i själva laddstationen som man också kan göra?
Har provat både och på min där också men ingen fix

