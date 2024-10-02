Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Liten spricka i parkettgolvet

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Liten spricka i parkettgolvet

Tappade en grej som tyvärr inte var skyddat med matta.

https://i.imgur.com/XiYfcf2.jpeg

Tips för att göra sprickan lite osynlig?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

"You can fix minor splits and fractures with epoxy (wood glue) and filler. Fill the crack with epoxy, then apply the filler to help conceal it. Allow both to dry and harden completely before sanding and finishing the area."

Han gör typ det ovan, fast i större skala

Visa signatur

Official Necrophor Site
http://www.facebook.com/Necrophor
Swedish Black/Death Metal

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara