Liten spricka i parkettgolvet

Lorault
Tappade en grej som tyvärr inte var skyddat med matta.
https://i.imgur.com/XiYfcf2.jpeg
Tips för att göra sprickan lite osynlig?
"You can fix minor splits and fractures with epoxy (wood glue) and filler. Fill the crack with epoxy, then apply the filler to help conceal it. Allow both to dry and harden completely before sanding and finishing the area."
Han gör typ det ovan, fast i större skala
