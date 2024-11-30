Bästa tipsen från Black Week
Säljer stationär dator med rtx 3080 48 gb ram och mer

Medlem

Säljer stationär dator med rtx 3080 48 gb ram och mer

Hej!
Tänkte sälja min stationära dator och fick tips om att posta på sweclockers. Första annonsen här

Datorn är en egen-konfigurerad stationär med spec:
Intel 11th gen i9 vattenkyld
Rtx 3080
48gb ram ddr4
1tb nvme + 2tb hdd

Fractal design define c case

Kan skicka med tangentbord och mus om ni vill. Det är surface keyboard och surface mus

Tänker mig kanske 10-13 tusen för den men sätter på budgivning så får ni ge vad ni
tycker den är värd
Om ni har med frågor eller så är det bara att skriva

Medlem
Nytt bud: 7 500 kr Böjar här, avhämtning
Visa signatur

Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with the surrounding environment; but you humans do not. Instead you multiply, and multiply, until every resource is consumed.
There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern... a virus.
CITERA CITERA CITERA

Medlem

8000 + hämtning

/ Victor

/ Victor

Medlem

8500kr + Kan hämta imorgon

Medlem
Nytt bud: 8 700 kr Hämtar
