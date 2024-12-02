Bästa tipsen från Black Week
Kanalsökning - Inga kanaler hittades - Philips The One

Jag köpte förra veckan först en LG 43UT91 till min mor hos Power, hjälpte henne att "installera" den och söka upp alla kanaler.
Under black friday så sålde dom samma TV till ett lägre pris, med vägrade prismatcha, så vi lämnade tillbaka den.

Köpte istället en Philips The One 43".

Och nu känner jag mig som en riktig klåpare... Jag kan för mitt liv inte söka upp en enda kanal åt henne...

Jag tror jag gått igenom varenda inställning under "Sök kanaler"

Hon bor i en lägenhet, där hon får en massa kanaler via ett vanligt antennuttag.
Jag har testat analog sökning, digital (DVB-C / DVB-T) testat kabel-tv med olika leverantörer, frekvenser, etc.
Tror jag spenderat 5 timmar på att titta på TV när den söker kanaler.

Är det någon som har något tips? Enda jag kan tänka mig är att Antennkabeln gått sönder, ska dit i eftermiddag med en ny kabel och testa - Men jag har väldigt svårt att tro att det skulle vara felet...

Tacksam för all hjälp och tips jag kan få.

Jag tror inte man längre riktigt kan tala om "vanligt antennuttag" då det numera är rätt olika hur varje fastighet och leverantör löser detta. Är den kontakt som sitter i väggen ens kopplad någonstans? En lådtråd är därför hur den gamla TV:n får in sändningarna.

Det är ett "vanligt" antennuttag i väggen, med en "vanlig" 75ohm kabel mellan vägg och TV.
Ingen box mellan, eller något annat.

Den gamla TVn hade inga problem att hitta kanalerna
Den nya LGn hade inga problem att hitta kanaler (När jag väl hittade hur man ställer in kanaler)
Den nya Philipsen hittar inga kanaler vad jag än gör.

Det är i en lägenhet, och hon har kanske 15-20 kanaler gratis (i hyran). Har aldrig varit något problem att hitta kanalerna tidigare på någon TV, varken gammal eller ny.

Så jag misstänker att det är något jag missar på nya PhilipsTVn.

Utan att ha modellnumret för din Philips hittade jag det här, om det kan vara till hjälp:

https://tv-sound-monitors.philips.com/s/global-search/kanals%...

"The following statement is false: The previous statement is true! Welcome to our corner of the universe"

Har följt alla guider på deras hemsida, och övriga hemsidor redan, utan resultat tyvärr.

Gammal TV (20+år) - Hittar 18 kanaler på 30 sekunder
LG 43UT91 (som vi lämnade tillbaka) hittade 18 kanaler på 30 sekunder
Philips The One (hittar inget artikelnummer, den heter "The One" - Hittar 0 kanaler

Allt genom att bara ta en "vanlig" antennkabel från uttaget i väggen, direkt in till TVn.

Är det ett gammalt Com Hem uttag är det Tele2 som äger näten numera. Det är är digital inställning och du måste välja rätt nätverks ID.

https://www.tele2.se/kundservice/tv-och-play/kom-igang-med-di...

Guide, hitta modellnummer:
https://tv-sound-monitors.philips.com/s/article/How-to-find-t...

Dum fråga, men för att utesluta allt,
det finns en antenningång och satellitingång på TVn, borde dock vara omöjliga att förväxla.

Testade du med ny antennkabel?

