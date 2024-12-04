Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Är luftfuktare värt det?

Är luftfuktare värt det?

I dessa tider älskar dammen att flyga omkring i våra hus och lägenheter. Såg till min fasa hur mycket dammen lägger sig nu i vissa vinklar.

Kommer en luftfuktare hjälpa eller är de bara något de förösker pracka på oss? Gäller 10-20 m2.

Skulle säga att en dammvippa och en robotdammsugare gör jobbet bättre...

Som ägare av två dyrare luftfuktare är mitt anekdotiska svar: Nej, det kommer inte hjälpa särskilt mot dammet.

Vet inte om det är värt det för dammet (man kan som sagt städa) men tycker definitivt det är värt det för komforten. Brukar ha kring 20% i sovrummet på vintern och får upp det till ca. 40% med en luftfuktare. Det leder till mindre klåda och irritation och det förhindrar näsblod (brukar annars lätt blöda). Man slipper också få stötar av allt man tar i p.g.a. statisk elektricitet.

Tänk dock på att man behöver en rejält överdimensionerad fuktare. Kvadratmeterna som tillverkaren anger gäller i ett hus utan ventilation, man får nästan dubbla det om man bor i en lägenhet med normal ventilation. Är sugen på att köpa en stor golvmodell nästa gång som kan fukta i hela lägenheten istället för bara sovrummet.

Som övriga skriver: Det hjälper inte mot damm. Det höjer luftfuktigheten i rummet, vilket kan vara bra (jag har torra ögon till exempel) men dammet är en annan fråga.

