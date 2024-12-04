Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Föräldrar! Hur ser ni på och hanterar era barns spelande?

Föräldrar! Hur ser ni på och hanterar era barns spelande?

Det finns säkert många här inne, precis som jag, som har barn som har börjat spelat dator och tv-spel.

Man minns ju väl hur sina egna föräldrar inte gillade långa stunder spelande, vilket det var ganska ofta för min del. Jag upplevde det så som tjat och gnäll eftersom jag inte hade problem i skola, med kompisar, idrottade mm.

Jag upplever idag som förälder samma oro som mina föräldrar säkert hade, att spelen ska "sätta tänderna" i mina barn. Trodde jag skulle ha mer avslappnad inställning än jag har. Mina barn är relativt små, 9 och 6, så det är ganska tydliga riktlinjer hos oss med villa spel som får spelas och hur länge vilka dagar mm.

Vad är er inställning? Hur hanterar ni spelandet? Några regelverk etc?

3 barn, åldrar 9, 12 och 15.

9 åringen har ingen egen mobil ännu, spelar Toca World etc på Ipad och Minecraft på PS4. Måste alltid fråga innan spela, speltid varierar men mellan 30min - 1,5tim/dag.

12 och 15 åringarna har skärmtid på sina mobiler, ca 1-1,5 tim/dag. De spelar dator/PS5. Varierande speltid men vardagar alltid läxor etc först och runt 1-2tim speltid/dag, längre på helger.

2 barn, båda under 10 år.

- Vår inställning är att det är socialt utvecklande men också avslappning, beroende på spel. Vi engagerar oss i dom spelen barnen spelar. Vi är med och bygger i minecraft och roblox, snackar om olika saker relaterade till spelen osv. Sambon har alltid varit antispel men sitter ofta i soffan o kör olika spel i roblox efter barnen somnat

- Dom har inga egna enheter, speltid ca 1h på vardagar. Ibland mer ibland mindre, viktigt för oss att det inte är det ENDA intresset.

- Finns inga fasta regler men mer än förståelse för att det behöver finnas en balans. Dvs vi föräldrar förstår det och barnen accepterar (ibland motvilligt).

Lycka till!

När jag hade barn så upplevde jag att det blev svårare ju närmare tonåren att kunna motivera en begränsning av skärmtid.
Samtidigt så är jag nog mer mot att var förälder får bestämma vilken skärmtid ett bar bör ha, då det är lite individuellt.

Däremot så kan jag ge ett tips, vilket är att redan i yngre ålder finna saker som intresserar barnen såsom idrott, någon hobby (icke dator/spel) och liknande. Är det något som intresserar, då blir det inte riktigt samma tjatmur gällande spelande när dom kommer upp i tonåren.
Däremot så får man vara beredd på att köra runt barnen till olika aktiviteter, vilket egentligen är bra då även det ökar den sociala förmågan IRL.

Som förälder så är man nästan alltid ett eller två steg efter...

Som äldre så känns det ju som att ungarna är lite väl fastklistrade i telefonen. Det var en artikel jag läste som sa att dagens ungdomar inte lär sig att ha tråkigt. Det ligger lite i det. Att bli överstimulerad av skärmar 24/7 kan definitivt påverka hjärnan.

Men samtidigt vet man ju hur det var själv när man var liten, man tog första bästa chans att sitta vid datorn, föräldrarna var relativt maktlösa.

