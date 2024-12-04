Vilken dator är bättre val. Främst för gaming

Nirtel
Medlem
●
Dator 1
Länk : https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/366892-Webhallen-Config-...
Processor
Intel Core i5-12400F / 6 cores / 12 threads / 4.4GHz
Grafikkort
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB OC
Minne
Kingston FURY Beast RGB 16GB (2x8) DDR4 3200MHz / CL18
SSD
Kingston NV2 M.2 1TB
Moderkort
ASUS PRIME B760M-A WIFI D4
Kylning
be quiet! Pure Rock 2 - Svart
Nätaggregat (PSU)
Cooler Master MWE 650W V2 / 80+ Gold
Chassi
Phanteks Eclipse G360A / Tempered Glass / DRGB
WiFi
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Operativsystem
Windows 11 Home 64-bit Swedish
Dator 2
Länk : https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/371053-Webhallen-Config-...
Processor
Intel Core i7-11700K
Grafikkort
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB
Minne
Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO SL 16GB (2x8GB) / 3200MHz / DDR4 / CL16 / CMH16GX4M2E3200C16
SSD
Corsair SSD MP600 Core 2TB
HDD
WD Blue 2TB / 5400 RPM / 256MB Cache / WD20EZAZ
Moderkort
ASUS ROG STRIX B560-F GAMING WIFI
Kylning
Corsair H100i Elite Capellix / iCUE-RGB / 240mm
Nätaggregat (PSU)
Corsair RM850X 2021 / 850W / 80+ Gold
Chassi
Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB / Tempered Glass - Svart + SPACE/Webhallen gravering
WiFi
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 (INGEN ANTENN INGÅR)
Operativsystem
Windows 10 Pro
Spelnyheter från FZ
Copyright © 1999–2024 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.