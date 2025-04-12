Varm moderkort och fläktar

Skrivet av andy0: Hej! Lekte lite i fancontrol och såg det här. <Uppladdad bildlänk> Antar att det är fel och bara att ignorera? Kollade i HW monitor och där står "AUXTIN0" på samma temp men hittar ingenting liknande i HWinfo. Gå till inlägget

Halloj

Kollade runt lite och det verkar som om chipset går onödigt varmt på det moderkortet, en del redditanvändare bytte thermalpadsen och fick ner tempen med mer än 20 grader. Citerar en användare på forumet: "Still, Asus using the worst thermal pad they can get. Ordered 1 100x100mm 1.5mm Arctic TP3 (starting from the MOSFET, then 4 NVME and enough for the chipset, using a larger pad than the original one. From high 60s, down to mid 40s idle, and from high 70s to low 50s under load. That is for the chipset."

Så hade jag varit som dig hade jag bytt thermalpads under chipset och vrm kylflänsarna.

Glhf!