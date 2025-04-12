Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen AMD Tråd

Varm moderkort och fläktar

Medlem

Varm moderkort och fläktar

Hej!

Lekte lite i fancontrol och såg det här.

Antar att det är fel och bara att ignorera? Kollade i HW monitor och där står "AUXTIN0" på samma temp men hittar ingenting liknande i HWinfo.

Halloj

Kollade runt lite och det verkar som om chipset går onödigt varmt på det moderkortet, en del redditanvändare bytte thermalpadsen och fick ner tempen med mer än 20 grader. Citerar en användare på forumet: "Still, Asus using the worst thermal pad they can get. Ordered 1 100x100mm 1.5mm Arctic TP3 (starting from the MOSFET, then 4 NVME and enough for the chipset, using a larger pad than the original one. From high 60s, down to mid 40s idle, and from high 70s to low 50s under load. That is for the chipset."

Så hade jag varit som dig hade jag bytt thermalpads under chipset och vrm kylflänsarna.

Glhf!

Har samma moderkort och givarvärden på sensor 3,
läste runt lite och det verkar vara felvärde

Enligt HWinfo står Chipset endast på 44c. Så börjar undra om det är fel.

Jag tror det också då chipset går knappt över 44c enligt Hwinfo. I HWmonitor har AUXTIN0 identisk temp som du ser i Fancontrol och det är tydligen ett fel vad jag hittar på reddit. För vissa står den till och med på 120c osv.

Ja, jag har det systemet öppet bredvid mig och kunde blåsa med fläktar på varenda bit av kortet och temperaturen ändrades inte.
Det var heller ingen punkt som var varmare än väntat när jag kände efter så är 99% säker på felvärde. (även om man blev nojig när man såg det)
Blev sugen på att prova byta kylkuddarna innan jag monterar in systemet i chassit ändå dock om det var sån stor skillnad.

Gott, då slipper du en massa jobb Ibland krävs att en viss version av både bios och chipsetdrivare är installerat för att det ska fungera 100% tyckte jag mig läsa någonstans.

Har du grejerna ute så kan du ju alltid prova och se om det blir skillnad.

Glhf!

xD
måste beställa kylkuddarna iså fall först tyvärr
Hade egentligen tänkt bygga in systemet i morgon i chassit, men blev osäker när du skrev det där om usla värmekuddar
Ditt fel nu!

