NVIDIA GeForce 576.02 WHQL
Fixed Gaming Bugs:
[Fortnite] random crashes during gameplay [5171520]
[The First Berserker: Khazan] DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED Crash
[Star Wars Outlaws] Application will freeze after leaving the game idle for 5+ minutes
Game stability issues when playing games with DLSS Frame Generation + GSYNC
[Monster Hunter Wilds] Crash after accepting quest with DLSS-FG Enabled
[InZOI] Game crashes with error "GPU crashed or D3D Device Removed"
[Overwatch 2] Stutter when using VSYNC
[Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga] Increased aliasing when using TSR
[Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga] Crashing when using Smooth Motion
[The Last of Us Part 1] Crash when using Smooth Motion
Dithering/banding in some games on RTX 50-series GPUs
[Control] Flickering corruption in multiple areas
Stutter when using VSYNC
VSYNC in NVCP + frame generation causes issues in DLSS 4 games
[UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection] Artifacts on screen when collecting treasures
Fixed General Bugs:
Stability issues when using Windows 11 24H2
Download: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/576.02/576.02-desktop-...
PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/576.02/576.02-win11-wi...
