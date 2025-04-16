NVIDIA GeForce 576.02 WHQL

Fixed Gaming Bugs:

[Fortnite] random crashes during gameplay [5171520]

[The First Berserker: Khazan] DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED Crash

[Star Wars Outlaws] Application will freeze after leaving the game idle for 5+ minutes

Game stability issues when playing games with DLSS Frame Generation + GSYNC

[Monster Hunter Wilds] Crash after accepting quest with DLSS-FG Enabled

[InZOI] Game crashes with error "GPU crashed or D3D Device Removed"

[Overwatch 2] Stutter when using VSYNC

[Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga] Increased aliasing when using TSR

[Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga] Crashing when using Smooth Motion

[The Last of Us Part 1] Crash when using Smooth Motion

Dithering/banding in some games on RTX 50-series GPUs

[Control] Flickering corruption in multiple areas

Stutter when using VSYNC

VSYNC in NVCP + frame generation causes issues in DLSS 4 games

[UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection] Artifacts on screen when collecting treasures

Fixed General Bugs:

Stability issues when using Windows 11 24H2

Download: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/576.02/576.02-desktop-...

PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/576.02/576.02-win11-wi...