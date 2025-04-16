Forum Datorer och system Apple Mac Tråd

Problem med ethernet uppkoppling

Medlem

Problem med ethernet uppkoppling

Jag har kopplat min gamla iMac direkt till fiberdosan (via nån switch och 15 m nätverkskabel) men jag lyckas inte få igång internet. Det funkar på min windows dator. Vad ska det vara för inställningar? Jag hittar inget på Bahnhofs sida om det.
Jag har valt konfigurera IPv4='med DHCP', lagt in några DNS-servrar (googles), gjort 'förnya dhcp-tilldelning' ett antal ggr men inget som hjälper.

Medlem

Har du inte en router? Sällan bra att koppla direct till fiberdosan.

Medlem
Jag har kopplat min gamla iMac direkt till fiberdosan (via nån switch och 15 m nätverkskabel) men jag lyckas inte få igång internet. Det funkar på min windows dator. Vad ska det vara för inställningar? Jag hittar inget på Bahnhofs sida om det.
Jag har valt konfigurera IPv4='med DHCP', lagt in några DNS-servrar (googles), gjort 'förnya dhcp-tilldelning' ett antal ggr men inget som hjälper.

Felet är att du kopplar sakerna direkt till fiberdosan utan någon router.

Medlem

ok, routern slutade funka häromdagen så därför har jag kört så tillfälligt.

Medlem

Inte så att din ip är låst mot routerns mac?
Kolla på dhcp.bahnhof.se

Rekordmedlem

Exakt vad är switchen för modell ? Är det nått eget eller menar du tjänstefördelaren ? Har du nått mer inkopplat i switchen ?

