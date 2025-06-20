Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

5070 ti + 9800x3d - sista koll innan köp

Hej!

Efter en hel del funderande har jag i min höga ålder landat i att jag ska kosta på mig något som både blingar och blinkar och som det är lite fart i.

Landat i nedanstående bygge. Vill bara göra en koll med er experter om jag missat något i kompitabiliteten eller om ni ser något som är en uppenbar miss.

En sak som jag funderar på är om det finns en konflikt mellan luftkylaren och RGB-minnena som jag valt, dvs om CPU-fläkten kräver lågprofilminnen.

Stort tack för hjälpen!

Jag hade bytte luftkylare till en 240mm AIO. Sätt den i taket så kommer CPU värmen inte påverka något innuti chassiet. Får du en tystare maskin överlag.

Och vill du ha en trevlig 240mm AIO så är ARCTIC Liquid Freezer III Pro 240 ett bra val. Kanske kolla så den passar i chassit bara men bör inte vara några problem.

Jag håller inte med.
Du introducerar fler saker som producerar ljud. Pump, vätska.
Tornkylare kontra AIO påverkar inte tex GPU nämnvärt såvitt jag vet. Men en tornkylare ger bättre kylning kring moderkortet.

@Foola Zoola
Du har kanske redan gått igenom den här valprocessen, men du kan spara 1400:- med ett 9070 XT om du önskar. I min värld är det vettigt val. Men "your mileage may vary" som man säger, det beror ju på vad du använder grafikkortet till. Nvidias kort har snabbare ray tracing, även om 9070 XT inte är dåligt förstås.
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5415213/asrock-radeon-rx-9070-xt-...
(det finns sjukt många diskussioner om 5070 Ti vs 9070 XT på forumet)

Angående minnena finns det likadana minnen utan RGB för några hundra billigare om du vill vara på säkra sidan med kylaren.
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5306756/kingston-32gb-2x16gb-ddr5...
Om kylaren blockerar minnena är det kanske lite onödigt med RGB på dom ändå.

Resten av ditt bygge anser jag vara vettigt. Snyggt byggt, fräsig kärra.

