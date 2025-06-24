Forum Datorer och system Bärbara datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Defekt fläkt laptop? Går detta att fixa?

Defekt fläkt laptop? Går detta att fixa?

https://kenntoft.se/gamenights/defekt_flakt.mp4

Jag undrar vad som händer här, och går det att fixa? Tog i sär fläkten så gått det gick så, jag kunde ta bort själva bladet vilken vid inspektion var lite dammig. Detta är nu korrigerat men den snurrar inte som den ska.. Tips?

Rekordmedlem

Lagret är uttorkat, den går möjligen att smörja och om inte behöver du byta den.

Skrivet av mrqaffe:

Lagret är uttorkat, den går möjligen att smörja och om inte behöver du byta den.

Gå till inlägget

Tusen tack för svaret. Tips på smörjdon?

Låter som lagringen fått stryk.

Är antingen en ny fläkt eller alternativt försöka att återigen montera om fläkten, hålla lagerytor absolut rena, lite smörjning på alla lagerytor och säkerställa att där inte är något glapp. Ändå ingen garanti att vibrationerna inte återkommer inom en snar framtid.

Oavsett, så skulle jag försöka att få tag på en ny eller bättre begagnad fläkt!

Förstår inte riktigt var jag ska smörja nånstans

Skrivet av carnalito:

Tusen tack för svaret. Tips på smörjdon?

Gå till inlägget

Det är inte så kritiskt, en droppe av valfri lättflytande universsmörja funkar.
Jag har använt sånt här i fläktar https://www.biltema.se/bilvard/smorjmedel/smorjmedel-med-ptfe...

R5 5600G, Asus ROG STRIX X470-F Gaming, WD SN850X 2TB, Seasonic Focus+ Gold 650W, Aerocool Graphite v3, Tittar på en Acer ET430Kbmiippx 43" 4K. Lyssnar på Behringer DCX2496, Truth B3031A, Truth B2092A. Har också oscilloskop, mätmikrofon och colorimeter.

Skrivet av carnalito:

<Uppladdad bildlänk>

Förstår inte riktigt var jag ska smörja nånstans

Gå till inlägget

Det finns ett lager i mitten på den undre halvan så känn efter vad som roterar, det är mellan roterande och stillastående yta det ska smörjas.

R5 5600G, Asus ROG STRIX X470-F Gaming, WD SN850X 2TB, Seasonic Focus+ Gold 650W, Aerocool Graphite v3, Tittar på en Acer ET430Kbmiippx 43" 4K. Lyssnar på Behringer DCX2496, Truth B3031A, Truth B2092A. Har också oscilloskop, mätmikrofon och colorimeter.

https://www.kenntoft.se/gamenights/fungerande_flakt.mp4

Den spinner ju som en katt

https://www.boardgame-news.com/

