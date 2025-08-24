Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Kommentar: Det är aldrig rätt tid att köpa

Melding Plague

Kommentar: Det är aldrig rätt tid att köpa

André kände sig smart efter att ha sparat en slant vid datorköp, men känslan var kortvarig på grund av hårdvarans Murphys lag.

Det är väl just det... begäret efter "det senaste".

Bästa klipp skulle jag säga är just utgående modeller för de har en tendens att kunna sjunka rejält i pris när vissa butiker rensar sina lager. Och faktiskt vara nöjd över det, trots att det inom kort är "föregående" modell, men den är ju trots allt inte sååå långt bakom i prestanda.

Tyvärr har jag inget "dåligt större köp" just pga den anledningen, dock en jag är väldigt nöjd med. Var en Samsung Q90T 65" jag fick för 8.000:- precis innan deras Q90A kom. Nämnde det endast för att "vrida om kniven lite extra" ^^

Lösning: handla bara på Inets megaklick livestreams då dom erbjuder Riktiga rea priser.

Oj vänta lite... Man kanske vill välja själv vilken modell det ska vara, attans!

Så där är det ju med i princip allt man köper, inget att hänga läpp för.

Sen är det såklart bra att vara en medveten köpare, många här inne har köpt dyrare produkter än vad de egentligen behöver, det är värre att inte kunna nyttja det man köpt fullt ut, då har man verkligen blivit lurad.

Mitt stora problem är snarare jag köper saker som jag ej har tid att använda. Min Mac mini M4 som var på rea borde jag ha gjort en bra affär på, gav mindre för den än vad den kostar nu. Men jag hinner ej med att använda den.

Detsamma har det historisk varit med andra saker som spel. Jag har väntat in rean, köpt spelet precis när det reades ut. Bara att jag därefter knappt har spelat det. Även verktyg på jula, halva priset man köper på för det är bra att ha. Lite för mycket sånt har jag.

Med det sagt köpa precis när behov och tid finns kan vara det bästa även om priset då är det högsta.

Skrivet av Necrophor:

Det är väl just det... begäret efter "det senaste".

Bästa klipp skulle jag säga är just utgående modeller för de har en tendens att kunna sjunka rejält i pris när vissa butiker rensar sina lager. Och faktiskt vara nöjd över det, trots att det inom kort är "föregående" modell, men den är ju trots allt inte sååå långt bakom i prestanda.

Här är du inne på ett vinnande koncept.
Kolla på värstingar/nästan värstingar av "förra årets modell", där hittar man utan tvekan extremt bra pris-prestanda förhållande. Inte sällan mindre än halva priset om man räknar prestanda per krona jämfört med "det senaste".

Men det utan tvekan mest prisvärda är ju att köpa 2-3år gamla "top-of-the-line" prylar för en bråkdel av nypriset. Där kan vi snacka prestanda per krona.

Är man likt skribenten driven av ett behov av att alltid köpa "det senaste" och "det bästa" så måste man komma till någon form av acceptans över det faktum att det gamla ordspråket "Det kostar att ligga på topp" faktiskt har ganska mycket substans.
Är man entusiast så är det på något sätt ändå värt det.

Jag har slutat köpa nya datorer. Dels pga att ingen större förbättring än SSD. När jag packat upp den och slagit på den har värdet sjunkit med 30 %. Den förlusten får andra ta så det blir begagnade kontorsdatorer från Dell med inbyggd diagnostik som jag satsar på. Ett företag får ta den initiala förlusten på 30 %. Inte jag.

Skrivet av Kasken:

Här är du inne på ett vinnande koncept.
Kolla på värstingar/nästan värstingar av "förra årets modell", där hittar man utan tvekan extremt bra pris-prestanda förhållande. Inte sällan mindre än halva priset om man räknar prestanda per krona jämfört med "det senaste".

Men det utan tvekan mest prisvärda är ju att köpa 2-3år gamla "top-of-the-line" prylar för en bråkdel av nypriset. Där kan vi snacka prestanda per krona.

Är man likt skribenten driven av ett behov av att alltid köpa "det senaste" och "det bästa" så måste man komma till någon form av acceptans över det faktum att det gamla ordspråket "Det kostar att ligga på topp" faktiskt har ganska mycket substans.
Är man entusiast så är det på något sätt ändå värt det.

Tyvärr funkar inte det alltid. Nvidia slutade t.ex. producera RTX 4000-serien innan de släppte 5k-serien vilket ledde till att priset på RTX 40x0-kort faktiskt gick upp på slutet istället för att gå ner.

Köpte ett 2080 för 9800:- och en 9900k för 6300:- 2018 till dator bygget.
Det var riktigt dyrt då men jag använder fortfarande komponenterna.

Jagade highend väldigt ofta när jag var yngre, det skulle vara värsta av det mesta, datorhögtalardna som då ofta bestod av ful gulbege plast och aldrig var så bra. Så klart med subbwoffer som blev väldigt hypat då. Alla gjorde sig av med sina väldigt bra Hifistereåås och köpte allt som gick att få tag på med subbwoffer.

Allt för ofta insåg dom flesta att ljude var sämmre. Det förstod dom vid första festen efter inköp. En del fattade inte något och köpte större "Subbwoffer" som om det skulle lösa disten som låg i betydligt högre register- vid tal och över det, dom smarta fick köpet hävt eller sålde och köpte en begagnad exakt lika dan anläggning som dom haft innan eller så knallade man till HIFi-kubben för första gången. Själv fick jag nog när jag köpte MP3 spelare då när det var som nyast, jag hade ju glott på den tekniken i åratal. Jag jobbade på byggen på den tiden och fick ju en lön som var ok.

Det var en Jens Of Sweden.

Körde den på jobbet först av alla år innan folk hade något liknade. jag gick med pluppar i örat ut från Hotell Vanilj mot Bunsparken för att köpa något på förta bästa Korvmoje. Folk glodde som attans, nån i slipps och kavaj vänder glodde som fan, jag vänder mig om när vi mötts och han glor fortfarande. Funderade i dom banorna, fan tycker han det ser sunkigt ut att man går i hantverkskläder här mitt i Centrum vilket kanske inte alltid vad det vanligaste. Så trodde jag i vilket fall, fasen vad folk ska glo, vad faen.

Brydde mig ju inte, det vad bara naturligt för mig att köpa en MP3 spelare. En liten låda med ett par lurar som jag höll i handen för att kolla på batteriet. Den hade kostat tre men gick ner till 2800 SEK, det var bara att slå till disken var full med filer från Napster, självklart skulle dom gå att bära med sig för första gången Var bara det att minnen var så litet att man fick in tv CD i MP3 formatet på den, och batteriet räckte att lyssna på en och en halv skiva sen dog MP3 spelaren. Bara nån månad senare kostade den halva priset och det bara fortsatte på det viset tills det nog låg under något tusenlapp.

Det var så jag lärde mig, har alltid väntat minst något halvår innan jag köper något. orkar inte hålla på med det senaste som är fulla med Buggar och barnsjukdomar.

Smarta hemmet har jag ignorerat helt för det skall bli bättre, mer öppen standard och billigare först innan det ens är att titta på så det är väl dags för det snart kanske ? men då skall vi läsa på om säkerheten först Håller mig vid lite lättare spelade på 1440p så slipper man grina över priserna och köper när det gått ett tag, grafikkortet är två generationer bort och är dyrare ett köpa ett halvår senare.

Tänkte att jag kan köpa Battefiled 5 nu när det reas ut för 40 SEK då slipper man bli sur om det är kast.

Brukar man bli besviken på det man köpt så köp inte när det är som nyast, köp när det gått minst ett par månader och undvik det som är dyrast. Det brukar fungera bättre efter ett tag och ligger mer stabilt i pris.

Förr, när priserna för själva hårdvaran var lägre och ett toppkort var relativt simpelt hårdvarumässigt, så betalade man mest för utveckling. Då kunde man sälja ut tidigare modeller till markant lägre pris utan att gå minus. Kombinationen av konkurrens av tidigare modeller, låga tillverkningskostnader, och hög utvecklingstakt, gjorde dessutom pristrappan brantare.
Man tappade inte mycket prestanda om man halverade priset, eller ens gick ner till mindre än en tiondel i av toppmodellen i vissa fall med CPU:er.

Då fanns en early adopter-skatt. Idag är det i princip bara processorer som kan uppleva detta, i begränsad mån. Allt annat är för dyrt att tillverka. Prisskillnad mellan lansering av de flesta grafikkort, moderkort osv, och när de är EOL är oftast liten eller obefintlig.

Så idag är det bäst att köpa ganska tidigt efter lansering, oftast inom några månader.

Vissa produkter är mer drabbade än andra. Mer än en gång har man väntat på att en nintendo-konsoll ska sjunka under lanseringspris.

Något jag saknar var när SLI var bra!
Det var så otroligt najs att kunna köpa ett topp-kort, och senare, efter några år, köpa ett till av samma modell för en billig peng och helt plötsligt få topp prestanda igen. Mängden pengar man sparade var ju enormt!

Jag ser det så här, man sätter en maxbudget, knåpar ihop nåt inom det, köper in det och kör sen skiten ur det tills burken är a) för slö b) man unnar sig nån uppgradering eller c) nåt går sönder och behöver bytas (mer ovanligt). Man kan känna att man i alla fall delvis gjort en bra deal för stunden, och det är väl gott nog så. Men man bör väl sätta en ett mål där man är nöjd "detta gör jobbet med råge, det blir bra ett tag".

Sitter man och alltför ofta och kollar priser på varje del eller pryl man köpt varje vecka efter inköp... eller råkar haffa nånting innan ett generationsskifte (fast det finns ju inte på PC egentligen förutom om nån tillverkare skulle smygdroppa en fenomenal GPU-krets i hemlighet) jag då kan det ju bli en "smolk i glädjebägaren".

Tror det är lättare att hantera den typ av tankegångar om man använder datorn till mycket praktiska saker. Min 7800x3D har hjälpt mig skapa saker i CAD och videoredigering. Den har även fått kämpa med slicer-mjukvaror och musikproduktion i Ableton. Den är sällan en flaskhals. Det är snarare jag själv som skulle kunna belasta den mer optimalt men kreativitet tar också tid och då vilar CPU. Ser det lite som att den är "avskriven" vad det här laget.

Murphys lag.. Tänk om du faktiskt vann livet genom att klicka hem den där komponenten just då. Hade du inte gjort det hade du gått och lagt dig istället den kvällen. Vaknat 10 minuter tidigare och på vägen till jobbet blev du påkörd av bussen. The Butterfly Effect! Sen kan man såklart känna sig som en förlorare för att man sålde alla sina bitcoins 2016... Grattis till nya datorn!

Blev datorn sämre för att CPUn dök upp på REA? Nä, att saker ibland dyker upp på REA billigare än man köpte för är ofrånkomligt. Ska man sitta och vänta in REA på varenda komponent så blir det aldrig nån dator, eller så hinner delarna bli så gamla så de ändå hamnar i en ännu bättre REA-korg. Kollar du de andra delarna du köpte är det säkert någon som gått upp i pris eller utgått istället.

Ska man köpa GPU, köp i oktober när NVIDIA troligtvis sänker sina priser på 5000 serien.

Jag har gett up på "ny hårdvara" fullständigt. Mitt primära system består nu av ett nybyggt X79-system med hårdvara från 2013-2015.

Skrivet av Chromatic:

Något jag saknar var när SLI var bra!
Det var så otroligt najs att kunna köpa ett topp-kort, och senare, efter några år, köpa ett till av samma modell för en billig peng och helt plötsligt få topp prestanda igen. Mängden pengar man sparade var ju enormt!

Håller med! Det stör mig så inihelevete att jag skulle kunna absolut maxa flera nysläppta och kommande spel med stabila 60+ fps, på 10 år gamla grafikkort, om de bara hade SLI eller multi-gpu stöd! 😫

Andra sidan av myntet, går du och väntar på att en komponent ska bli billigare eller komma på rea är risken stor att du väntar för evigt, antingen blir det inte billigare eller rea, eller så slutar varan att tillverkas och efterträdaren lanseras och då börjar hela cykeln igen.

Jag själv bestämmer mig för vilka komponenter jag vill ha och sen kollar jag på om priset känns rimligt, har jag råd och är jag beredd att betala det. Känns det för dyrt kollar jag efter alternativ som är billigare, och finns inte det så är det bara att bestämma sig om jag absolut måste ha det eller inte. När jag väl bestämt att priset är ok och köpt vad jag vill ha så slutar jag kolla på priserna för komponenterna för man vet ju att det normalt kommer gå ner och man blir bara besviken över att betalat dyrt.

Men priserna styrs av många faktorer, t.ex. så köpte jag en AMD 7800x3d Black Friday 2023 för 4300kr, Black Friday 2024 var priset 5200-5600kr just för att det var sån brist på både 7800x3d och den nyligen lanserade 9800x3d, efterfrågan var större än tillgång och priset trissades upp.
Grafikkort har vi de senaste generationerna fått lära oss att lanseringspriser existerar, med ett mycket begränsat antal modeller och antal kort till det priset, och att resterande modeller är mycket dyrare och att priset dessutom oftast går upp ytterligare för att efterfrågan är större än tillgången.
Priset på minnen och ssd har en förmåga att åka jojo beroende på om tillverkarna producerat för mycket, bestämmer sig för att dra ner på tillverkningen, naturkatastrof osv.
Sen har vi ju tyvärr skalpers som har en förmåga att trissa upp priset på varor som har begränsad tillgång, och när tillgången väl kommer ifatt kan priset sjunka rejält.

Vad jag vill säga är att det är alltid både rätt och fel tillfälle att köpa, antingen vill du ha varan just nu, den finns i lager och du bestämmer dig för att priset är ok men vet att det antagligen kommer att gå ner inom veckor eller månader efter du köpt den. Eller så väntar du på prissänkning eller rea och riskerar att få vänta för evigt då "priset kanske går ner lite till om jag väntar" men risker istället att priset inte går ner eller t.o.m. ökar, det blir ingen rea eller om det blir rea så finns det så få ex att du blir utan, och att efter rean så tas produkten bort för den nått end-of-life och ersättaren lanseras till ännu högre pris.

Mitt absolut sämsta köp var en ny dator i slutet av 90-talet (möjligen början av 2000). Dels hade det kommit en ny minnestyp (som jag inte minns namnet på), dels fanns det moderkort med inbyggd raid. Så jag köpte sagda moderkort med de svindyra minnena samt 4 st 30 GB diskar (stort på den tiden) för att köra i Raid 1+0. En typisk skrivbordskonstruktion av en novis. Bullrig dator, inte speciellt snabb och en himla massa kablar inne i lådan.
Ungefär ett år senare lämnade moderkortet in, naturligtvis fick jag ett nytt. Men nu var de dyra minnena totalt ute och det fanns inte några sådana moderkort längre. Och nya minnen fick jag inte på garantin
Numera köper jag, vis av skadan, aldrig det senaste/bästa/dyraste utan några nivåer under.

Bra tid för mig är köp direkt vid ny gpu generation.
Bättre tid när ny generation gpu/cpu släpps tätt inpå.
Bästa tiden när #2 inträffar 6mån innan black friday så man ändå kan få en liten rea.
Planera alltid hela köpet i förväg, upp med hela listan på prisjakt o kolla varje dag.
Ända gången jag köpt dator utan tanke på dessa var första datorn o det får det va lov, ska man spela så ska man!

Köpte 4090 och 13900k för ett par år sen. Fortfarande riktigt nöjd. Men visst skulle en amd 9800 x3d sitta fint. Men skulle inte göra någon märkbar skillnad mer än I benchmarks så jag passar och väntar i några år till.
Dessutom har ju uppskalningsteknik som dlss blivit så bra att man säkerligen kommer klara sig ännu längre.

