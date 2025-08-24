Observera att samma trivselregler gäller i kommentarstrådarna som i övriga forumet och att brott mot dessa kan leda till avstängning. Kontakta redaktionen om du vill uppmärksamma fel i artikeln eller framföra andra synpunkter.
Kommentar: Det är aldrig rätt tid att köpa
Necrophor
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Official Necrophor Site
http://www.facebook.com/Necrophor
Swedish Black/Death Metal
RoxonMicke
Medlem
●
Visa signatur
These are dark times there's no denying. The world has perhaps faced no greater threat than it does today. But I say this to our citizenry. We ever your servants, will continue to defend your liberty and repel the forces that seek to take it from you. Your ministry, remains, strong.
Dem8n
Medlem ★
●
lillaankan_i_dammen
Medlem ★
●
Kasken
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
1f u c4n r34d th1s u r34lly n33d t0 g37 l41d
Slacker2
Medlem
●
Pepsin
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Phanteks XT Pro Silent | Phanteks PH-TC14PE | Seasonic Core GX V2 850W | Asus Prime X370 Pro | Ryzen 9 5950X | Corsair 32GB 3600 MT/s | ASRock RX 9070 XT Steel Legend 16GB | WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD 1TB
RoxonMicke
Medlem
●
Visa signatur
These are dark times there's no denying. The world has perhaps faced no greater threat than it does today. But I say this to our citizenry. We ever your servants, will continue to defend your liberty and repel the forces that seek to take it from you. Your ministry, remains, strong.
Modellören
Medlem ★
●
Senast redigerat
Visa signatur
Dualbot, w10, Ubuntu, 2600k
Aleshi
Medlem ★
●
Chromatic
Medlem ★
●
RHWarrior
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
|[●▪▪●]| #Monster Battle Station(tm)#: Ryzen 3700X >-< GB-X570-AE >-< 32GB RAM >-< RTX 4070S >-< Crucial 2TB SSD |[●▪▪●]|
Joppis
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Ryzen 7 7800X3D | ASUS TUF Gaming B650-Plus WIFI | Kingston 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6GT/s CL30 FURY Beast | Kingston Fury Renegade M.2 NVMe SSD Gen 4 2TB | MSI RTX 4060 8GB | Fractal Design Define S | MSI MPG A850G 850W | Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 SE | Windows 11 Pro | AOC 27" AGON AG276QZD2 OLED QHD 240 Hz
meklubba
Medlem ★
●
Senast redigerat
Nioreh83
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
DAN Cases A4-SFX | AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D | Thermalright AXP90-X47 Full Copper |
INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB Twin X2 | Kingston 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6000MHz CL30 | ASUS ROG Strix B650E-I Gaming WIFI | Samsung 960 EVO 1TB | Corsair SF-600
Makkangbg
Medlem
●
Alexraptor
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
| Corsair Obsidian 500D | Intel Xeon E5-1680 v2 3.9GHz med Corsair iCUE H115i Elite Capellix XT | Asus Rampage IV Black Edition | Corsair Vengeance Pro Black 4x8GB 1866MHz CL9 | 2x EVGA GeForce GTX TITAN X 12GB, SLI | X-Fi Titanium Fatal1ty Pro | Samsung 870 EVO 2TB, Samsung 870 EVO 1TB, 2x Seagate Barracuda 2TB | Corsair AX860i | DELL P991 Trinitron | Windows XP/10 Dual-Boot |
Wolfkin
Medlem ★
●
Bill50x
Medlem ★
●
ChaosClocker
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
PG279Q | 6XX | X-Fi Titanium HD | RTX 5070Ti | 9800X3D
6000 CL28 | 990 PRO | B650E-F | 1250W | Meshify 2C
tompatomp
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
CPU: Intel i9 13900K 5.6Ghz, GPU: MSI 4090 SUPRIM X, MB: Gigabyte z790 Aorus Elite, Minne: 32Gb Corsair Vengance 6000mhz, Chassi: Fractal Design 7 Compact, Disk: Kingston kc3000 2tb.