LG 42'' C2 4K OLED skärm/TV

+++ Divide By Cucumber Error. Please Reinstall Universe And Reboot +++
"Real stupidity beats artificial intelligence every time." - Terry Pratchett, Hogfather
+++ Divide By Cucumber Error. Please Reinstall Universe And Reboot +++
"Real stupidity beats artificial intelligence every time." - Terry Pratchett, Hogfather
ASUS TUF RTX 3080Ti | MSI Tomahawk B650 | 7800X3D | EVGA 750W | Noctua NH-D15 |
DDR5 6000MHz CL30 32GB | Samsung Pro 990 1TB | Asus Rog XG27AQDMG | Lamzu Maya X | Artisan Zero | Wooting 80HE | Fractal Define7C | Noctua fans only