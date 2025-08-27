Aeris Studio Killer65 65% Keyboard Kit (nyskick)

Dreijer
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
It’s more fun to compute.
Ett nytt Killer65 kit, som aldrig har monterats. Inkluderar ett gäng nya AP TX Stabilizers. Se specifikationer nedan.
Riktpris 1800kr eller bud.
1x Silver Top Frame
1x Tiffany Blue Bottom Frame
1x Weight (Anodized Alu)
1x Hotswap PCB
1x Polycarbonate Plate
1x Type-C Daughterboard with JST Cable
1x IXPE Foam
1x Poron Plate Foam
1x Poron Case Foam
1x Poron Gasket Set
1x Footpad Set
1x Screw Set
It’s more fun to compute.
Spelnyheter från FZ
Copyright © 1999–2025 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.