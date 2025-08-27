Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Aeris Studio Killer65 65% Keyboard Kit (nyskick)

Aeris Studio Killer65 65% Keyboard Kit (nyskick)

Ett nytt Killer65 kit, som aldrig har monterats. Inkluderar ett gäng nya AP TX Stabilizers. Se specifikationer nedan.

Riktpris 1800kr eller bud.

  • 1x Silver Top Frame

  • 1x Tiffany Blue Bottom Frame

  • 1x Weight (Anodized Alu)

  • 1x Hotswap PCB

  • 1x Polycarbonate Plate

  • 1x Type-C Daughterboard with JST Cable

  • 1x IXPE Foam

  • 1x Poron Plate Foam

  • 1x Poron Case Foam

  • 1x Poron Gasket Set

  • 1x Footpad Set

  • 1x Screw Set

It’s more fun to compute.

