Powerful gaming machine

Hello! Selling a Powerful gaming Computer. It is perfect for maxed 1440p/2160p Gaming. It runs ALL games on the market without any problems.

It can of course handle 3D design, video editing, programming and much more.

The computer is built with components that offer upgrade opportunities to the best on the market at the moment.

It is ready to use immediately, PLUG AND PLAY!

Specs:

-GPU: Nvidia founders edition RTX 3080 GDDR6X 10GB

-CPU: Intel core i5 12400f @ 2.50 GHz Tray

-Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black

-RAM: Corsair vengeance pro 16 GB 3600 MHz (2x8GB) white

-Storage: Hikvision SSD 500GB (HS-SSD-E100), Western Digital HDD 2TB (WD2000FYYZ-01UL1B2) and Western Digital HDD 1TB (WD10EARX-O0NOYBO)

-Mobo: Asus ROG Strix B660-A GAMING WIFI D4

-PSU: Corsair RM850x

-Chassis: Zalman i3 Neo white

Just a minor issue, PSU fan ball bearings make knocking sound hence need oiling

Available Malmö/Lund.

Please contact me if you have any questions.

