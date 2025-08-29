NVIDIA GeForce 581.15 WHQL

Ragnarok
Keeper of The Nvidia Drivers ★
●
Visa signatur
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Game Ready for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giant and Wuthering Waves.
Fixed Gaming Bugs:
Marvel's Avengers - The Definitive Edition: Game crashes to desktop on startup [5350712]
Fixed General Bugs:
Certain monitors may display a random flicker when hot plugged over HDMI [5280259]
Download: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/details/253162/
Known Issues:
Counter-Strike 2: Text may appear slightly distorted when in-game resolution is lower than the native resolution of the display [5278913]
Adobe Premiere Pro: Some system configurations can freeze during export using hardware encoding [5431822]
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Light flickering after driver update on some system configurations [5432356]
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Spelnyheter från FZ
Copyright © 1999–2025 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.