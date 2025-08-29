NVIDIA GeForce 581.15 WHQL

Game Ready for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giant and Wuthering Waves.

Fixed Gaming Bugs:

Marvel's Avengers - The Definitive Edition: Game crashes to desktop on startup [5350712]

Fixed General Bugs:

Certain monitors may display a random flicker when hot plugged over HDMI [5280259]

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/details/253162/

Known Issues:

Counter-Strike 2: Text may appear slightly distorted when in-game resolution is lower than the native resolution of the display [5278913]

Adobe Premiere Pro: Some system configurations can freeze during export using hardware encoding [5431822]

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Light flickering after driver update on some system configurations [5432356]