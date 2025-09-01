Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Asus TUF 4080 Super OC

Asus TUF 4080 Super OC

Asus TUF 4080 Super OC with all original packaging and accessories. Can ship but not included in price.

Läs hela annonsen här

Just FYI - You can buy a brand new 5070 Ti TUF (Which performs on par or better +DLSS 4) for 10990kr so if the price is fixed, you should likely review it or try to sell it outside Sweclockers:
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=14365107

Thank you. I reduced the price.

Annonsen är avslutad

