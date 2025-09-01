Scott GBG
Asus TUF 4080 Super OC with all original packaging and accessories. Can ship but not included in price.
Just FYI - You can buy a brand new 5070 Ti TUF (Which performs on par or better +DLSS 4) for 10990kr so if the price is fixed, you should likely review it or try to sell it outside Sweclockers:
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=14365107
Thank you. I reduced the price.
