Server | ABIT IC7-MAX3 | Prescott 3Ghz | 4x512MB PC3200 | 2 x Acer X203HB
Workstation | Asus P8P67 Deluxe B3 | I7-2600k | 4x4Gb Corsair Vengeance | Gainward GTX 580 GOOD | Asus VE278Q |
HEPC | Asus T2P-Deluxe | 2x512MB PC3200 | Leadtek 5600 | Pioneer 42" Plasma |
ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO + i9-12900K + 32GB DDR5 + Platinum 1000W PSU
Server | ABIT IC7-MAX3 | Prescott 3Ghz | 4x512MB PC3200 | 2 x Acer X203HB
i7 12700k oc+delid under utveckling | 32gb G.Skill Trident Z RGB 3600mhz cl15 | RX 7800xt
https://valid.x86.fr/uudh64 (gammal, men trevlig, cpu-z validator)
Server | ABIT IC7-MAX3 | Prescott 3Ghz | 4x512MB PC3200 | 2 x Acer X203HB
Workstation | Asus P8P67 Deluxe B3 | I7-2600k | 4x4Gb Corsair Vengeance | Gainward GTX 580 GOOD | Asus VE278Q |
HEPC | Asus T2P-Deluxe | 2x512MB PC3200 | Leadtek 5600 | Pioneer 42" Plasma |
Its not about power, its about balance