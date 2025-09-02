Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO + i9-12900K + 32GB DDR5 + Platinum 1000W PSU

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO + i9-12900K + 32GB DDR5 + Platinum 1000W PSU

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO(Med kartong och tillbehör)
Intel i9-12900K(Sitter i moderkortet)
Corsair 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5200MHz CL38 Dominator Platinum RGB
be quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum 1000W (Alla kablar finns med)

Allt är köpt från Inet och jag är första ägaren. Allt fungerar bra och som det ska!

Säljs som paket och skickas med Postnord Köpare står för frakt(165-220kr~)

Säljer till vem jag vill eller inte alls!

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 3 000 kr + frakt
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 3 200 kr Frakt
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Visa signatur

Server | ABIT IC7-MAX3 | Prescott 3Ghz | 4x512MB PC3200 | 2 x Acer X203HB
Workstation | Asus P8P67 Deluxe B3 | I7-2600k | 4x4Gb Corsair Vengeance | Gainward GTX 580 GOOD | Asus VE278Q |
HEPC | Asus T2P-Deluxe | 2x512MB PC3200 | Leadtek 5600 | Pioneer 42" Plasma |

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 3 300 kr
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Hur länge är budgivningen?

Visa signatur

i7 12700k oc+delid under utveckling | 32gb G.Skill Trident Z RGB 3600mhz cl15 | RX 7800xt
https://valid.x86.fr/uudh64 (gammal, men trevlig, cpu-z validator)

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 3 400 kr
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 3 500 kr
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Visa signatur

Server | ABIT IC7-MAX3 | Prescott 3Ghz | 4x512MB PC3200 | 2 x Acer X203HB
Workstation | Asus P8P67 Deluxe B3 | I7-2600k | 4x4Gb Corsair Vengeance | Gainward GTX 580 GOOD | Asus VE278Q |
HEPC | Asus T2P-Deluxe | 2x512MB PC3200 | Leadtek 5600 | Pioneer 42" Plasma |

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 3 800 kr + frakt
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 4 000 kr kan hämta asap
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Jonhed:

Hur länge är budgivningen?

Gå till inlägget

Tar och avslutar imorgon

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Alahadi:

Tar och avslutar imorgon

Gå till inlägget

Vid lunchtid kanske, så finns möjligheten att det skickas/hämtas samma dag

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

4200+frakt

Visa signatur

Its not about power, its about balance

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 4 500 kr Hämtar
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar