Adrenalin 25.9.2 (Optional)

Adrenalin 25.9.2 (Optional)

Ny Optional, mer info här.

Highlights

  • New Product Support

    • AMD Radeon™ RX 7700

  • New Game Support

    • Dying Light: The Beast

  • Fixed Issues and Improvements

    • Corruption may appear while playing games based on the Godot engine with Vulkan.

    • Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Cronos: The New Dawn with Ray Tracing enabled on Radeon™ RX 9070 series graphics products.

    • Failure to launch may be observed while using the Oasis Driver with Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

Known Issues

  • Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part II on Radeon™ RX 7900 series graphics products.

  • Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing NBA 2K25 in MyCareer mode on Radeon™ RX 9070 series graphics products. AMD is actively working on a resolution to be released as soon as possible.

  • Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing FBC: Firebreak on some AMD Ryzen™ processors such as the Ryzen™ AI 300 series and the Ryzen™ 8000 series.

  • Corruption (missing scan travel lines) may be observed while playing GTFO™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics products.

  • Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading a saved game in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing enabled.

  • Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon™ Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.

  • Intermittent system crash may be observed while playing World of Warcraft while watching YouTube on Radeon™ RX 7900 GRE graphics products.

  • Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing games with EA Javelin anticheat and Radeon™ Anti-Lag enabled on some AMD Graphics Products. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon™ Anti-Lag as a temporary workaround.

