Adrenalin 25.9.2 (Optional)

Highlights

Failure to launch may be observed while using the Oasis Driver with Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Cronos: The New Dawn with Ray Tracing enabled on Radeon™ RX 9070 series graphics products.

Corruption may appear while playing games based on the Godot engine with Vulkan.

Known Issues

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part II on Radeon™ RX 7900 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing NBA 2K25 in MyCareer mode on Radeon™ RX 9070 series graphics products. AMD is actively working on a resolution to be released as soon as possible.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing FBC: Firebreak on some AMD Ryzen™ processors such as the Ryzen™ AI 300 series and the Ryzen™ 8000 series.

Corruption (missing scan travel lines) may be observed while playing GTFO™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading a saved game in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing enabled.

Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon™ Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.

Intermittent system crash may be observed while playing World of Warcraft while watching YouTube on Radeon™ RX 7900 GRE graphics products.