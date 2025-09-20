Forum Datorkomponenter Kylning och överklockning av processorer Tråd

Chassiefläktar startar inte ordentligt vid uppstart.

Chassiefläktar startar inte ordentligt vid uppstart.

Jag har ett fractalchassie med 6 st Noctua chassiefläktar, 3 är kopplade till moderkortet och 3 går via chassiet egen fläktkontroll. De som är kopplade på moderkortet går igång och snurrar enligt sin programmerade fläktkurva men de andra 3 snurrar upp, saktar ner och sen står de och pustar liksom. Om jag drar upp hastigheten på fläktkontrollern så går de och drar jag sen ner den, även till det lägsta så fortsätter de att snurra. Varför gör den så här? Jag har haft andra fläktkontrollers tidigare och de har inte betett sig på detta viset. Blir jag tvungen att sätta in en extern kontroll? Det är 3-pins fläktar förresten, de som är kopplade på moderkortet är 4-pins.

Om motorn får för låg spänning orkar den inte "kugga över" till nästa magnetpol så att det blir rotation utan motorn står i stället och vibrerar.
Du kan byta kontroller eller fläktar eller välja ett högre varvtal eller nån kombination av det beroende på vad du vill uppnå.

Styr du via BIOS eller mjukvara i OS?
Om du styr via OS så kan du sätta fläktkurvan i BIOS lite högre så dem börjar rotera, sen tar OS över när mjukvaran är igång

Har en 140 noctua som inte snurrar förens 50%, ljudlös ändå

