Asus ROG STRIX X399-E + TR 2950X + Noctua NH-U12S

Miyconst
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Core Ultra 265k | RX 7900 XTX | 64 GB DDR5-5600 | Samsung Evo 990 Pro 4TB, 860 2 TB | Elgato 4K60 Pro
https://www.youtube.com/c/Miyconst
Asus ROG STRIX X399-E GAMING
https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-x399-e-...
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
https://www.techpowerup.com/cpu-specs/ryzen-threadripper-2950...
Noctua NH-U12S TR4-SP3
https://noctua.at/en/nh-u12s-tr4-sp3
Extra info:
- The motherboard comes with the I/O shield, no other accessories.
- Pick up in Saltsjöbaden or Stockholm.
- Shipping is possible but I am not responsible for postal accidents.
- RAM & SSD could be bundled in.
- I can also assemble a complete workstation if neede be.
Core Ultra 265k | RX 7900 XTX | 64 GB DDR5-5600 | Samsung Evo 990 Pro 4TB, 860 2 TB | Elgato 4K60 Pro
https://www.youtube.com/c/Miyconst
Spelnyheter från FZ
Copyright © 1999–2025 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.