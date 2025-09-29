Selling G.Skill Trident Z5 64gig DDR5 6000mhz RAM CL32 NON RGB

Selling Ram that works for Intel and most AMD set ups. You can pay for shipping or Pick up in Stockholm. Was slightly used and now its been replaced for a CL30 version. Purchased in August 2, 2024 from Inet. Receipt is still available.
Läs hela annonsen här
I would be happy to buy them for your listen price
Följ Teknikstrul på Youtube
Har jag vunnit en budgivning? Skicka swishförfrågan, nedan finns min adress:
Johan Flodqvist
Säbyvägen 18, 57339 Tranås
0708389515 / flodqvist.johan@gmail.com
Prylar säljes,
köpes,
bytes
och skänkes
Spelnyheter från FZ
Copyright © 1999–2025 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.