Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Battlefield 6

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Battlefield 6

Som titel, kommer inte spela så jag säljer nyckeln vidare.

Hårdvaru-verifieringen skall redan vara utförd då jag redan claimat nyckeln hos Intel, du skall bara redeema koden i din EA-app för att kunna spela, se bild.

500 SEK

Läs hela annonsen här

Visa signatur

“More Human Than Human”
kniffswelt | no_jz.supra

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Kan ta den om den finns kvar

Förutsatt då att jag inte behöver ha en intel-cpu/gpu

Visa signatur

DeepCool CH260 Svart | 9800X3D | ASUS TUF Gaming B850M-Plus WIFI | G.Skill 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6000MHz CL36 Trident | MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB Ventus 3X OC | Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE | Seasonic Core GX V2 850W ATX 3.1 | 2x 4TB SN850X WD_BLACK | Dell Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED | Acer Predator XB271HU | Klipsch Reference R-51PM | Sennheiser HD 560S med V-MODA BoomPro Mikrofon |
Keychron K4 Pro QMK/VIA RGB Hot Swap K Pro Brown | Logitech Pro X Superlight | Platta: Ipad 9th Gen | Nätverk: Unifi Dream Router

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/revolt_III

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag tar den gärna. Köper för 500kr.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av revolt_III:

Kan ta den om den finns kvar

Förutsatt då att jag inte behöver ha en intel-cpu/gpu

Gå till inlägget

PM!

Visa signatur

“More Human Than Human”
kniffswelt | no_jz.supra

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Annonsen är avslutad

Visa signatur

“More Human Than Human”
kniffswelt | no_jz.supra

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar