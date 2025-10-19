ROG ALLY X 2024 - Z1 Extreme | 24GB | 1TB

Alucard954
Medlem
●
Trying to upgrade to the Xbox version so i want to sell my older model. I bought from best buy when it came out in America so you will need a power adapter for the charger. Its only been used a few times for travel only. Can be shipped out if you pay for it or you can pick it up locally in Stockholm area. I reserve the right to sell to who I want and if i want to sell it.
