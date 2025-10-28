Forum Datorkomponenter Modifikationer och egna konstruktioner Tråd

Tror ni detta kommer gå fint ihop. Har lite låg budget! Ska spela bf6 främst

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Tror ni detta kommer gå fint ihop. Har lite låg budget! Ska spela bf6 främst

XFX Swift AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT OC Triple Fan Gaming
16gb

Ryzen 5 7600x

ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI moderkort

Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 SE CPU-luftkylare

CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 RAM 32GB

Kingston NV3 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Intern SSD 1tb

Montech CENTURY GOLD G5 850W, ATX 3.0

Montech Sky Two GX Black - Midi-tower, E-ATX, 3x ARGB PWM fans

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Beror kanske på upplösning osv men min gamla i7700k med 16gb ddr4 och rtx2060 går att spela bf6 på

Visa signatur

Fractal Design North White Mesh
AMD Ryzen7 7800x3D
32GB DDR5
Arctic Cooling Freezer II 240mm
MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Adambjo:

XFX Swift AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT OC Triple Fan Gaming
16gb

Ryzen 5 7600x

ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI moderkort

Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 SE CPU-luftkylare

CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 RAM 32GB

Kingston NV3 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Intern SSD 1tb

Montech CENTURY GOLD G5 850W, ATX 3.0

Montech Sky Two GX Black - Midi-tower, E-ATX, 3x ARGB PWM fans

Gå till inlägget

Hade försökt kliva upp lite när det kommer till moderkort och valt ett b850 med lite mer ordentlig VRM.

någon av dessa två kanske
https://www.inet.se/produkt/1904603/sapphire-nitro-b850m-wifi
https://www.netonnet.se/art/datorkomponenter/moderkort/amd-so...

Då får du ett moderkort som du kan leva med ett tag, problemet med den du valt är att det kan begränsa CPUn om du har otur och begränsar även livslängden och möjligheten att uppgradera i framtiden då strömförsörjningen kanske inte klarar av en lite mer krävande CPU.

Går även att spara in på kylaren genom att köpa A620
https://www.proshop.se/CPU-flaektar/ID-Cooling-FROZN-A620-PRO...

Edit: Hade även bytt PSU till typ denna med 10 års garanti istället för 5 år
https://www.proshop.se/Stroemfoersoerjning/DeepCool-PN850-M-S...

Edit2: något i stil med detta

Senast redigerat
Visa signatur

here we go!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Tack nils! Perfekt då säker jag vidare efter bättre moderkort!

Duger ett

ASUS TUF Gaming B650-PLUS WIFI Moderkort

Tror du?
Dom andra är slut lager

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av norrby89:

Hade försökt kliva upp lite när det kommer till moderkort och valt ett b850 med lite mer ordentlig VRM.

någon av dessa två kanske
https://www.inet.se/produkt/1904603/sapphire-nitro-b850m-wifi
https://www.netonnet.se/art/datorkomponenter/moderkort/amd-so...

Då får du ett moderkort som du kan leva med ett tag, problemet med den du valt är att det kan begränsa CPUn om du har otur och begränsar även livslängden och möjligheten att uppgradera i framtiden då strömförsörjningen kanske inte klarar av en lite mer krävande CPU.

Går även att spara in på kylaren genom att köpa A620
https://www.proshop.se/CPU-flaektar/ID-Cooling-FROZN-A620-PRO...

Edit: Hade även bytt PSU till typ denna med 10 års garanti istället för 5 år
https://www.proshop.se/Stroemfoersoerjning/DeepCool-PN850-M-S...

Edit2: något i stil med detta
https://komponentkoll.se/bild/hBmYP.png

Gå till inlägget

Vad tror du om 650m duger det?

ASUS TUF Gaming B650-PLUS WIFI Moderkort

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Adambjo:

Tack nils! Perfekt då säker jag vidare efter bättre moderkort!

Duger ett

ASUS TUF Gaming B650-PLUS WIFI Moderkort

Tror du?
Dom andra är slut lager

Gå till inlägget

https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=14022090

Visa signatur

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D | Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 | Corsair Vengeance 64GB 6000Mhz CL30 | Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB | Kingston KC3000 4TB | ASUS ROG STRIX B650E-F Gaming WIFI | ASUS RTX 5090 TUF Gaming | Corsair HX1200i | Fractal Design Torrent Solid Black | 6x Noctua NF-A14x25 G2 PWM

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar