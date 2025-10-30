Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Lenovo Thinkstation M710Q USFF (3st) samt M720Q USFF (1st)

Obs ny annons, 2 maskiner sålda 1 ny tillkommit!!

Säljer ett antal Lenovo ThinkStation USFF Micro/Mini datorer.
Perfekta som mediadator/kontorsdator/Proxmox/Jellyfin/Plex/Server/NAS m.m.

Samtliga maskiner är nyligen genomgångna och fungerar perfekt. Alla har:

Intel T processor för låg ljudnivå och sval drift
2xDDR4 sockets
1x 2,5" SATA Slot
1x M.2 NVME plats
Intel Bluetooth
Intel Wi-fi
Intel LAN i219
TPM 2.0 modul
2xDisplayport
Äkta Windows Pro nyckel embedded

Maskin1: Core i5 8400T, 16GB, 2x256GB, Windows Pro nyinstallerad 2500:-
!Obs! Maskin 1 har INTE wifi/blåtandsmodul, bara LAN port!!
Maskin2: Core i5 7400T, 16GB, 256GB, extra seriell port, Windows Pro nyinstallerad 2000:-
Maskin3: Core i3 7100T, 8GB, 256GB, extra seriell port, Windows Pro nyinstallerad 1200:-
Maskin4: Core i3 7100T, 8GB, 128GB, extra seriell port, Windows Pro nyinstallerad 1000:-

Säljer maskinerna till högstbjudande och vem jag vill.
Avhämtning utanför Lund eller omnejd. Alt skickas emot förskottsbetalning via Swish.

