Multiple items including gaming monitor, etc.

Now selling various items that have been sitting in my closet and gathering dust. I maybe unsure of the price for a few of these so feel free to suggest me a suitable price provided the item’s condition. In Malmö, would prefer a H2H deal.
Gaming monitor: Samsung G3 Odyssey 24”, 1920x1080, VA panel, 180Hz, response time 1 ms, AMD FreeSync, HDR10 comes with power adapter - 1200kr
Keyboard: Redragon Trundle K668 Hot-Swappable Red Switches Mechanical RGB comes with type C to type A usb cable - 400kr
Mouse: Redragon Predator M612-RGB 8000 DPI 200kr
Mic: Blue Snowball Ice 250kr
Headset: Redragon LAMIA H320 (I think this is the model but I’m not sure though) 150kr
Gimbal: Zhiyun Crane M2 (no accessories included) 350kr
There is no box for anything. Everything works as they should, just headset’s condition is weary all else are in good condition. Drop your offers fellas!
I can’t go less than 1000kr sorry
