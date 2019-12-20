Torque Copper Edition

Hey guys!

I would like to present a new project, in collaboration with Antec, ASUS and Bitspower.

This project took inspiration from the copper coloured Antec HCG1000 PSU. I wished to use natural copper piping, and paint some of the chassis is a copper spray paint. The lighting profiles would also be a golden/orange colour to make the insides of the chassis glow.

Specifications:

Intel Core i9 7980XE

ASUS X299-E Strix

Crucial Ballistix RGB 32GB 3000mhz

Samsung 960 Pro 512GB

ASUS RTX 2080ti Dual

Antec HCG1000w

Antec Torque

Antec M120 120mm fans

Bitspower Custom watercooling