Hello enthusiasts!

I would like to present a project that I have created with Corsair. This project has been made with the idea to put the protagonist of the last three films, Rey, as the main focus for this build.

There have been a million computers built in the past with the theme of Star Wars. This is not so strange considering the massive scope of the franchise.

My mod features custom panels which are covered in the same material as the clothing that Rey wears on screen. The chassis has a custom paint job in a light grey paint, and matte clear coat. The GPU waterblock and backplate has been stripped of the black anodizing, with some parts being brushed and gloss clear coated. A leather belt was made for the front panel with it being held in place with pop-rivets. The buckle is made from aluminium. The buckle has been bent 180° on 2 ends which wraps around the belt, and holds it in place. The top panel has been cut away to allow more airflow, and also show the fans off. I used chromed copper for the water cooling piping as it lends to the sci-fi nature that the SW world is set in.

Specifications for this project are as follows:

Intel Core i5 9700k

ASUS Strix RTX 2070 Super

ASUS Z390-F Strix

Corsair 510 N.2 SSD 256GB

Corsair 500D

Corsair HX850i

Corsair LL120 x6

Corsair watercooling

Thank you to Corsair for the opportunity to work on this awesome project!