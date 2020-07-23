MetallicAcid's In Win 925 Gaming PC

Hello everyone.

I would like to introduce the latest member to the family. This is a custom built gaming PC with some light aesthetic mods to improve the internals by covering holes and improving the looks around the motherboard tray.

I fell in love with the In Win 928 chassis, which is the big brother to this 925 seen here. The 928 was a chassis specifically built with the Intel Xeon W-3175X Processor motherboards in mind, which the following week was debatedly made obsolete the following month by AMD and their Threadripper 3rd generation platform.

Regardless, the 928 was a limited chassis, and I unfortunately missed the chance to own one of these. It seemed that the outcry of many a disappointed customer was loud enough that In Win decided to make a smaller variant of the 928, and a few months later we received the 925.

This 925 sports some amazing design features and in my opinion make this chassis look extremely classy. The design language was already great in my opinion, so I wanted to make my personal PC into something that would honour those design queues, but also be able to separate my build from the many others that can be found on the internet.

One design elements that I really enjoy with my finished PC build is the vertically standing EK Waterblocks FLT360 D5 reservoir/pump combo which fills out the space underneath the Nvidia 2080 Ti FE graphics card. This is also a great space to hide some cables which run up to the connectors on the motherboard.

The other design element that I implemented to make my In Win 925 unique is that I made some custom panels to dress the inside of the chassis from 2mm thick aluminium. I usually brush my aluminium panels, then finish them with a glossy clear coat to prevent oxidation. This time however I decided to leave the aluminium panels bare so that they would be a flat surface with glossy finish. Then with the internal aluminium panel that is found to the right side of the motherboard, there is a diagonal black space that runs from left to right, with the right side of the black panel being the lowest point. Underneath that black section is another shiny, glossy raw aluminium surface. This entire design mimics the EKWB CPU water block with the two-tone design language which is a design that I absolutely enjoy.

Chromed copper piping connects up all of the water blocks, radiators motherboard VRM and res/pump combo. All pipes where straight and bent by me to specific radius, and cut to desired lengths. Black GPU water block, black and silver CPU block, and black EK-Torque fittings make a great contrast against the shiny chromed pipes. Clear coolant is used within the loop for ease of use and cleaning later on, and all D-RGB lighting is set to purple as I am really into the Cyberpunk aesthetic at the moment.

Cables are custom ordered from Cable Mod, but unfortunately they did not have the specific cables for the In Win Signature PSU that I am using in the PC. So I went ahead and ordered PSU cables for a different PSU that had the same type of PSU-side connectors, I then took apart the stock 24pin cable from the In Win PSU, and reverse engineered the pin-out until I had a complete 24pin cable once again. Luckily it worked as I had planned, and now I have a custom cable kit that works for my In Win PSU.

Rounding out the hardware specifications are the ASUS ROG XI Formula Z390 motherboard, 32GB Corsair Platinum Special Edition Black Chromed RAM at 3200MHz, Intel Core i9 9900K, Samsung 970 Pro M.2 SSD 512GB x2, In Win Sirius Loop ASL120 120mm fans x9, and all watercooling made by EK Waterblocks.

Thank you for checking out my gallery. Please leave a comment and let me know what you think about my PC!

Specifications:

ASUS ROG XI Formula Z390 motherboard

Nvidia RTX2080 Ti FE

In Win 925

In Win C1250 1250W PSU

32GB Corsair Platinum Special Edition Black Chromed RAM at 3200MHz

Intel Core i9 9900K

Samsung 970 Pro M.2 SSD 512GB x2

In Win Sirius Loop ASL120 120mm fans x9

Watercooling made by EK Waterblocks.

With a massive thank you for the continued support from my sponsors.

ASUS ROG

In Win

EK Waterblocks

CableMod

Samsung

Intel

Inet