Yuel Beast Mobius. An amazing, all steel chassis that seemingly seems to defy physics with it's seemingly impossible construction and striking design aesthetic.

Building a PC in the Mobius was a fantastic experience. Immediately I wanted to fit a full custom water cooling loop and an ATX PSU while still using high end components. I am in love with Lignum series of watercooling made by EK Waterblocks, parts which were chosen for the GPU and CPU blocks. The pump/res combo is the Quantum Volume FLT120 which has a D5 pump built in, which gives silent operation and great flow. I chose an EK Pro manifold which has more than enough ports to connect everything up, using EK's ZMT black soft tubing complimented by EK's Torque fittings.

I chose to use a custom dark-orange/brown coolant, which I light up with orange LEDs via the LED strip in the reservoir, with additional orange lighting on the motherboard and under the GPU. The colour compliments the walnut wood which the waterblocks are made from.

I would like to give a massive shout-out to Yuel Beast, EK Waterblocks, ASUS/ROG Nordic, CableMod, Inet.se, Patriot Memory/Talk Technologies. These guys have been awesome to support me any modding adventures over the years, and have once again stepped up so that I can create my art.

Specifications:

Intel Core i9 9900K

ROG STRIX Z390-I GAMING

ROG Thor 1200w PSU

Patriot Memory 64GB (2x32GB) Black 3200MHz

Partiot Memory VP4100 2Tb Gen4 M.2 SSD

ASUS Dual OC RTX 2080 Ti

EK Waterblocks custom loop

CableMod Pro cables