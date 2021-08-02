909EK - Collaboration creation between EK Waterblocks and In Win

The 909EK is a unique chassis, created by In Win, with creative flair from EK Waterblocks. The In Win 909 was released in 2016, a chassis that I loved and built in soon after release. A few years after, EK Waterblocks took the 909 design style and made some massive changes to take the already fantastic chassis to all new heights, making their version of the 909 geared specifically for watercooling.

This new design that the 909 chassis features are new capabilities to support massive cooling potential with amazing style. The 909EK was born. Only 200 of these were made, and I am humble and proud to own one.

The 909EK supports 2x 480mm radiators, housing for 2 D5 pumps, a distribution panel which also is the motherboard panels, an inverted ATX layout, unique and customizable PSU cable routing options, a complete open-air design, and an amazing RGB ceiling that lights up all components inside.

I decided to use ZMT matte-black tubing as I love the look, and paired the tubing up with quick disconnects for ease of future upgrades and service.

Temperatures on CPU and GPU never go over 50c, with the fans and pumps on lowest speeds.

I love this chassis, and see it as being my daily running PC for many years to come!

Specifications:

In Win x EKWB 909EK

Intel Core i9 10900k

EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3

MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X

Teamgroup XTREEM DDR4 32GB 3200mhz

Samsung 850 Pro M.2 512GB x2

Samsung 850 Pro 2.5" 2TB

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 1500w

Watercooling provided by EKWB

Sponsors:

EK Water Blocks

Be quiet! (English)

TeamGroup - Global

Inet

Intel

MSI Gaming

Cablemod