The love/hate drama surrounding this case has haunted me for so long. It's such a great case, highly customizable, great looks, great space to work in. You could easily say it's very "Dynamic". I grew tired of searching for a new case and just went with a new black one with the aim to do something new, something interesting. It's what you make of it.

* Intel Core i7-9700K

* G.Skill 32GB DDR4 3200Mhz with Monarch blocks

* ASUS Z390 XI Formula

* 2TB PNY XLR8 NVMe SSD

* GeForce RTX 3080Ti 12GB with HeatKiller block

* EKWB Velocity CPU block

* Hardware Labs GTS 240 360mm radiator x2

* Arctic P12 fans

* PC 011 Dynamic with a few mods to allow vertical GPU mount with radiators

* Seasonic Prime TX 850W Titanium

* Barrow + Corsair pipes and fittings

* CableMod PSU cables

A CPU/motherboard upgrade is due soon. I'll be sure to take more pictures then.