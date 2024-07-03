DA6XL Dual Chamber

I would like to present a new project for you all, this Streacom DA6XL. I created this mod in collaboration with Streacom to show off how amazing this chassis can showcase your PC components. My idea which I wished to show was the PC made as a dual chamber design, with one side housing the components, and the other chamber housing a radiator and reservoir package, which could be detached and used as a standalone package.

The first decision was to use custom cables made from a clear silicon based wire for the PSU cables which I lit internally with LED lighting. This made the cables really pop out with this project, and could enhance the colour theme in such a way that is uncommon for a custom PC build.

Silver and chrome components and watercooling where carefully chosen to offset the black details of the DA6XL chassis, and the black ZMT tubing used to transport fluid between the water cooled components.

The radiator/reservoir tower package features a modified DA6XL where the bottom was cut away to accomodate the watercooling, and the controller for the fans which are sandwhiched between 2 radiators.

This computer has the honour of being shown at Computex 2023, and some video footage from various media sources on YouTube can be found.

Components:

Streacom DA6 XL x2

ASUS ROG Z790-I Gaming Wifi

ASUS ROG Loki 1000w ITX PSU

ASUS ROG RTX3080ti Strix GPU

Team Group T-Force Delta RGB 6000mhz

Intel Core i9 13900ks

Samsung Pro 980 2TB M.2

Watercooling by EK Waterblocks