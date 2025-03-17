D WOLF - PROJECT SUBROSA

2025 och då är vi här igen på underbara sweclockers med ett nytt bygge. Temat 2025 blev dedikerat till D WOLF aka SUBROSA.

The Myth

The D-wolves had grey bodies and were "almost man-height at the shoulders". They were conditioned to stop enemies. The wolves were known for their keen golden eyesight, fast speed and hunting it's prey to death. When hunting the wolves followed the Alpha, the alpha was black as death, bigger,faster and smarter. The only thing the enemy would see before death was two golden eyes shimmer seconds before.

INFO KOMPONENTER

Chassi: Lian Li DK 07X

Fläktar: TOUGHFAN EX12 Pro High Static Pressure fan

Gpu: Asus TUF RTX 4090 Oc

Ram: Dominator Titanium RGB 6000Mhz @ 8600mhz

Lagring: Kingston Fury Renegade G5 4096GB Gen 5

Moderkort: Asus Apex Encore z790

Nätagregat: be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13 1600W

Cpu: Intel 14900KS Golden Sample @ 6ghz all core

Kablar: Cablemods Black

INFO VATTENKYLNING

Radiator: 4st Bykski 360mm Radiator D40 V2 Full Copper

Vattenblock Cpu: Thermal Grizzly Intel Mycro Direct-Die Pro

Vattenblock Gpu: EK-Quantum Vector² Strix/TUF RTX 4090 D-RGB - Nickel + Plexi Gold modded by Siimuliize

Fittings: Bykski Anti-Off Rigid 14mm OD Fitting Gold

INFO KRINGUTRUSTNING

Gaming Stol: Noblechairs Legend

Gaming Bord: Lian Li DK 07X

Tangentbord: Wooting 60HE Heavy modded

Mus: Finalmouse Ulx and Pulsar Feinmann F01

Skärm: Samsung Odyssey Crg9 49tum Ultrawide Curved 32:9

Hörlurar: kz zs12 pro x

Amp/Dac: Fiio K9 Pro

NÅGOT ATT LYSSNA PÅ SOM PASSAR TILL GALLERIET

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-R_r9I5cOQ