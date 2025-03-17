D WOLF - PROJECT SUBROSA
2025 och då är vi här igen på underbara sweclockers med ett nytt bygge. Temat 2025 blev dedikerat till D WOLF aka SUBROSA.
The Myth
The D-wolves had grey bodies and were "almost man-height at the shoulders". They were conditioned to stop enemies. The wolves were known for their keen golden eyesight, fast speed and hunting it's prey to death. When hunting the wolves followed the Alpha, the alpha was black as death, bigger,faster and smarter. The only thing the enemy would see before death was two golden eyes shimmer seconds before.
INFO KOMPONENTER
Chassi: Lian Li DK 07X
Fläktar: TOUGHFAN EX12 Pro High Static Pressure fan
Gpu: Asus TUF RTX 4090 Oc
Ram: Dominator Titanium RGB 6000Mhz @ 8600mhz
Lagring: Kingston Fury Renegade G5 4096GB Gen 5
Moderkort: Asus Apex Encore z790
Nätagregat: be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13 1600W
Cpu: Intel 14900KS Golden Sample @ 6ghz all core
Kablar: Cablemods Black
INFO VATTENKYLNING
Radiator: 4st Bykski 360mm Radiator D40 V2 Full Copper
Vattenblock Cpu: Thermal Grizzly Intel Mycro Direct-Die Pro
Vattenblock Gpu: EK-Quantum Vector² Strix/TUF RTX 4090 D-RGB - Nickel + Plexi Gold modded by Siimuliize
Fittings: Bykski Anti-Off Rigid 14mm OD Fitting Gold
INFO KRINGUTRUSTNING
Gaming Stol: Noblechairs Legend
Gaming Bord: Lian Li DK 07X
Tangentbord: Wooting 60HE Heavy modded
Mus: Finalmouse Ulx and Pulsar Feinmann F01
Skärm: Samsung Odyssey Crg9 49tum Ultrawide Curved 32:9
Hörlurar: kz zs12 pro x
Amp/Dac: Fiio K9 Pro
NÅGOT ATT LYSSNA PÅ SOM PASSAR TILL GALLERIET
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-R_r9I5cOQ