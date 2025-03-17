This project is all about clean lines, balanced symmetry, and raw performance. My goal was to create a watercooled system that not only delivers cutting-edge power, but also presents itself as a refined piece of design. With chrome-plated hardline tubing, a calm ice-blue lighting theme, and carefully selected components, this build was created to directly replace my aging daily driver.

Welcome! This project brings together some of the finest hardware on the market, refined into a clean, performance-driven watercooled system that I am proud to share with you. This project uses the extremely stylish HAVN HS420 VGPU chassis as the platform, giving me inspiration on how the water cooling loop should look.

At the heart of the system is Intel’s Core i9-13900K CPU, mounted on the ASUS ROG Apex Z690 motherboard. Both the board and the EKWB CPU Vector2 water block come courtesy of my sponsor INET.se, and together they provide the backbone for incredible overclocking potential and raw performance.

Graphics performance is powered by the ASUS RTX 4080 Super TUF OC, cooled by the EKWB GPU Vector2 water block. To ensure stability and maintain visual balance in the loop, I’ve integrated the VGPU portion of the HAVN chassi.

Cooling and power delivery are handled by be quiet!, with a full set of Light Wings fans and the rock-solid Dark Power Pro 13 1300W PSU. Their combination provides whisper-quiet operation, reliable stability, and a cohesive aesthetic that matches the clean vision for this project.

System memory and storage come from Biwin, with 32GB DW100 DDR5 6000MHz RAM and 4TB + 2TB M.2 SSDs ensuring blistering speeds and plenty of headroom for multitasking, gaming, and content creation.

The loop is anchored by a Singularity Computers distribution panel, designed to show off both symmetry and flow, while the loop itself is completed with EKWB radiators and fittings. Last but not least, some premium sleeved cables from CableMod.

A highlight of this build is the chrome-plated copper hardline tubing. Every bend is cut to measure and polished after installation. The tube routing is special, with the tubing routed to disappear from the top radiator and CPU block behind the GPU, before re-emerging at the distribution plate. This creates a sleek, minimal layout that emphasizes clean geometry and a sense of open space inside the chassis.

For lighting, I chose a cool ice-blue tone. The reason for this is twofold:

1. Contrast and clarity — the icy glow of the LEDs perfectly complements the polished chrome tubing and black chassis, creating sharp definition without oversaturating the design.

2. Mood and refinement — unlike aggressive RGB spectrums, the calm blue lighting conveys precision, elegance, and a futuristic aesthetic that matches the engineering focus of the build.

The result is a system where every element has purpose. The Light Wings halos frame the build and amplify the reflective quality of the chrome tubing, while the channels in the distribution plate act like illuminated pathways, highlighting the flow of coolant through the loop.

This project represents performance, symmetry, and presentation in perfect balance. A huge thank you to my sponsors — INET.se, Trigono, be quiet!, Biwin, Singularity Computers, and CableMod — for helping bring this vision to life.

Thanks for taking the time to read this, and checking out this gallery!

Component List:

Intel Core i9-13900K

ASUS ROG Apex Z690

ASUS RTX 4080 Super TUF OC

HAVN HS420 VGPU

be quiet! Light Wings 140mm fans

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13 1300W PSU

EKWB radiators and fittings and waterblocks

Singularity Computers distribution plate Chrome-plated copper hardline tubing

Biwin RAM DW100 32GB DW100 DDR5 6000MHz CL30

Biwin X570 Gen5 4TB M.2 SSD

Biwin NV7400 Gen4 2TB M.2 SSD

CableMod premium sleeved cables