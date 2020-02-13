LG 24GM79G-B Gaming skärm 144hz 1ms Freesync 1080pSäljes

Skärmar Publicerad idag 21:47

Pris: 1 500 kr Frakt: Skickas & Avhämtas Plats: Stockholm, Sigtuna

Annonsör
danieljohansson (Daniel)
Medlem sedan
Jan 2006
Foruminlägg
52
Annonser
3
Se kommentarstråd Skicka meddelande

Säljer min LG 24GM79G gaming skärm. Funkar precis som den skall och har inga döda pixlar.
Finns strax utanför Sigtuna, kan skickas med Schenker om så önskas.

Specs och info

1ms Motion Blur Reduction
A monitor’s response time is critical in games. 1ms Motion Blur Reduction allows the precision and accuracy needed to play at a high level. With a response time that is virtually 1ms, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother.

AMD FreeSync™ Technology
FreeSync reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card’s frame rate and a monitor’s refresh rate. With FreeSync, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout games without the need to upgrade your graphic card.

Dynamic Action Sync
Gamers can experience optimized, fast-pace gaming with Dynamic Action Sync. Dynamic Action Sync is a feature that minimizes input lag so the game play in RTS games is more responsive.

Black Stabilizer
Keep visibility even in dark scenes. LG's Black Stabilizer senses dark scenes and helps make it brighter so that you can find the enemies hiding and waiting to attack your player in the dark.

Game Mode
Set your game mode to optimize and customize your gaming conditions. There are 3 gamer modes, 2 First-Person-Shooter modes and even a RTS pre-set mode so you can choose the best mode for you and the game you're playing.

Display
Display diagonal: 61 cm (24")
Display brightness (typical): 350 cd/m²
Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
Response time: 2 ms
3D: N
HD type: Full HD
Display technology: LED
Panel type: TN
Supported graphics resolutions: 1920 x 1080 (HD 1080)
Contrast ratio (typical): 1000:1
Viewing angle, horizontal: 170°
Wiewing angle, vertical: 160°
Display number of colours: 16.78 million colours
Native aspect ratio: 16:9
Screen shape: Flat
Contrast ratio (dynamic): 5000000:1
Aspect ratio: 16:9
Pixel pitch: 0.27675 x 0.27675 mm
Digital horizontal frequency: 30 - 160 kHz
Digital vertical frequency: 56 - 144 Hz
NTSC coverage (typical): 72%
HDCP: Y
Backlight type: W-LED
DDC/CI: Y
Ports & interfaces
Built-in USB hub: Y
DVI port: N
HDMI ports quantity: 2
USB hub version: USB 3.0 (3.1 Gen 1)
USB upstream port type: USB Type-C
Number of upstream ports: 1
USB Type-A downstream ports quantity: 2
DisplayPorts quantity: 1
Headphone out: Y
Headphone outputs: 1

