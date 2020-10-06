Säljer nu mina Blue Mo-Fi hörlurar då jag tänkte gå över till trådlöst.

Rejäla, schyssta hörlurar från välkända Blue. Lurarna är i riktigt bra skick och samtliga originaltillbehör följer med. För mer info, se texten nedan. Lurarna finns att hämta i Lund med kan såklart skickas mot fraktkostnad. Riktpris är 500 kr så får vi se hur intresset är, nypriset tror jag låg strax norr om 3000 kr när det begav sig. Jag förbehåller mig rätten att sälja till den någon som är trevlig och okrånglig.

Blue Microphones Mo-Fi Headphones with Built-in Audiophile Amp

Forget Everything you know about headphones

Mo-Fi is the first headphone that delivers real audiophile performance and sound quality on every device: from professional studio gear to laptops, tablets and even your phone. Oh, and we completely reimagined how it fits on your head, so you'll get both optimal sound and listen-all-day comfort. Because trust us, you'll want to.

Let The Power Go To Your Head - Built-in Amp + Premium Drivers

Mo-Fi is the first headphone that combines a built-in audiophile amplifier and insanely great-sounding drivers for a truly mind-blowing listening experience. Sure, this means Mo-Fi can get loud. But more importantly, it allows for the most accurate sound reproduction?so you?ll always enjoy great-sounding audio, on every device. Frankly, it's surprising no one ever thought of this before - but hey, we're Blue. Innovation is what we do best.

Full Features

< Custom high-powered audiophile amplifier

* 50mm, fiber-reinforced dynamic driver

* Sealed over-ear design for superior isolation and feedback prevention

* User-adjustable tension and suspension adapt to any head shape and size for a perfect fit

* Racecar-inspired multi-jointed headband design keeps earcups parallel at all times for superior comfort and sound

* All-analog amplifier performance modes: passive, active and enhanced bass

* Powers on and off automatically when headphones are opened and closed

* Rechargeable battery provides up to 12 hours of playtime; Mo-Fi continues to play music even when battery has no charge