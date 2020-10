Looking for a GTX 1080 Ti

I am looking for an Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti.

- Willing to pay up to 3500 SEK, depends on the GPU model and its cooler status.

- Pick up within reasonable distance from Stockholm.

- Shipping is also okay, if packaged well.

- Can pay with Swish, Cash, PayPal.

Might be interested in other GPUs as well, but mostly interested in GTX 1080 Ti due to its 11 GB vRAM buffer.