Blu ray rensning + Retroflag superpi case

Allt är köp nu pris så först till kvarn.

Retroflag superpi case 300 kr

Den lilla skruvmejseln ingår inte (borttappad) men en adafruit fläkt är installerad och ingår. Digitalt kvitto via webhallen finns.

De flesta filmerna är inplastade och aldrig spelade. Alla är region b/regionsfri förutom Ip man.

25 kr styck

• Scarface

• Twelve monkeys

• Alien

• Die hard

• Looper

• Predator

• Freaks of nature

• Couples retreat

• Get out

• Leon

• Saving private ryan

• Braveheart

• Heat

• Ip man (region ntsc)

• Last vegas

• Ready player one

• Delivery man

• Inglorious basterds

• Drive

• Interstellar

• First blood

• Casino

• Psycho

• Inception

• V for vendetta

• Bourne identity

• Don jon

• Goodfellas

• The raid

• Cinema paradiso

• The deer hunter

• It

• Bad neighbours

• Grown ups 1 & 2

• The accountant

• Death at a funeral

• The dilemma

100 kr styck

• Cornetto trilogy

• The karate kid collection

• Back to the future trilogy

• The dark knight trilogy

• The matrix collection

Grejerna hämtas hos mig i Flogsta, Uppsala. Om det ska skickas så står köparen för frakt samt förskottsbetalning via swish.