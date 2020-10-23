MSI Optix-MAG241CR
Hej
Sambon ska byta monitor så säljer följande
MSI Optix-MAG241CR
The MSI Optix MAG241C offers an enjoyable gaming performance thanks to its high refresh rate, low input lag, and a quick 1ms MPRT speed. At the same time, it delivers an outstanding image quality with punchy colors, high contrast, and a curved display.
Curved Gaming display (1500R) – The best gameplay immersion.
Mystic Light – The ultimate gaming finish.
FHD High Resolution - Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the FHD resolution.
144Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.
1ms response time - eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
Gaming OSD App - Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.
True colors – DCI-P3 90% & sRGB 115%.
AMD FreeSync – prevent screen tearing.
Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatique.
Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.
178° wide view angle.
https://www.msi.com/Monitor/Optix-MAG241CR
Inga döda pixlar eller repor. I nyskick med kvitto och garanti.
Fast pris 1600 kr plus frakt