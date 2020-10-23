Hej

Sambon ska byta monitor så säljer följande

MSI Optix-MAG241CR

The MSI Optix MAG241C offers an enjoyable gaming performance thanks to its high refresh rate, low input lag, and a quick 1ms MPRT speed. At the same time, it delivers an outstanding image quality with punchy colors, high contrast, and a curved display.

Curved Gaming display (1500R) – The best gameplay immersion.

Mystic Light – The ultimate gaming finish.

FHD High Resolution - Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the FHD resolution.

144Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.

1ms response time - eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

Gaming OSD App - Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.

True colors – DCI-P3 90% & sRGB 115%.

AMD FreeSync – prevent screen tearing.

Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatique.

Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.

178° wide view angle.

https://www.msi.com/Monitor/Optix-MAG241CR

Inga döda pixlar eller repor. I nyskick med kvitto och garanti.

Fast pris 1600 kr plus frakt