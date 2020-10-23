PocketGo Retro Game System + fodral

Helt ny och oanvänd. Kan skickas mot porto (63kr).

Information från tillverkaren:

You can add your own games via a Micro SD card. Over ten systems from classic handhelds to home consoles are supported with the custom firmware and more are being added regularly. The PocketGo is very portable at just 12.3cm x5.6cm x 1.4cm (much smaller than Revo k101), it is ideal for a quick pick up and plays. And with save support, you can continue at any time even if the original game did not support it.

Play your favorite retro gaming classics on one portable handheld

High quality 2.4" IPS Display Screen (tempered glass)

Supports save states, save then continue where you left off at any time

Add your own games via Micro SD card.

Upgrade to custom firmware to add even more classic gaming systems

Features:

L, R buttons, the volume dial

Loads games from MicroSD card (no games preloaded)

Supports game types: NES/GB/GBC/GBA/SNES/SMD/SMS/PCE/NEOGEO/ MAME/ PS1

Save/Load game progress