CPU-i5 8600k@5.2GHZ , Motherboard-Z390I ITX, RAM - 4000Mhz 2x8GB, PSU -SFX EVGA SuperNOVA GM 650W, CASE- Ghost S1 Ash
Hey,
Have the following for sale:
CPU:i5 8600K. @ 5.2GHZ - golden chip
Prime95 results: https://abload.de/img/i58600kprime956ujfs.png
Start bid: 1700kr
*Anything lower is not considered
MB: Asus Rog Strix Z390i
Start bid: 1700kr
*Anything lower is not considered
RAM:Corsair 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 4000MHz CL19 Vengeance RGB PRO Black
Start bid: 1500kr
*Anything lower is not considered
SFX PSU:EVGA SuperNOVA GM 650W - warranty INET
7 years, (3 year warranty via Inet, remaining time directly with EVGA)
Purchase date: 2019-08-24
Start bid: 1000kr
*Anything lower is not considered
SFF Case: Ghost S1 Ash - full - MKII
TopHat Ash - L
TopHat Ash - M
Extra:Custom AIO plate for better air flow and low fan noise
Extra: Custom Grill for better air flow
Extra:Copper Grill
Start bid: 2200kr
*Anything lower is not considered
As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want & when I want.
Accept only Swish.
Shipping is covered by the buyer and is his responsibility. I will make sure to pack the parts as best as possible.
FYI - These parts are at sale on other forums/sites -