CPU , Motherboard, RAM, PSU, CASE

Hey,

Have the following for sale:

CPU:i5 8600K. @ 5.2GHZ - golden chip

Prime95 results: https://abload.de/img/i58600kprime956ujfs.png

Start bid: 1700kr

*Anything lower is not considered

MB: Asus Rog Strix Z390i

Start bid: 1700kr

*Anything lower is not considered

RAM:Corsair 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 4000MHz CL19 Vengeance RGB PRO Black

Start bid: 1500kr

*Anything lower is not considered

SFX PSU:EVGA SuperNOVA GM 650W - warranty INET

7 years, (3 year warranty via Inet, remaining time directly with EVGA)

Purchase date: 2019-08-24

Start bid: 1000kr

*Anything lower is not considered

SFF Case: Ghost S1 Ash - full - MKII

TopHat Ash - L

TopHat Ash - M

Extra:Custom AIO plate for better air flow and low fan noise

Extra: Custom Grill for better air flow

Extra:Copper Grill

Start bid: 2000kr

*Anything lower is not considered

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want & when I want.

Accept only Swish.

Shipping is covered by the buyer and is his responsibility. I will make sure to pack the parts as best as possible.

FYI - These parts are at sale on other forums/sites -