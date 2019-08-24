Marknad Garderobsrensning

CPU , Motherboard, RAM, PSU, CASE

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Garderobsrensning Publicerad idag 21:52
Pris: 1 kr
Frakt: Skickas & Avhämtas
Plats: Skåne, Malmo
Annonsör
Jeriko (Flo)
Medlem sedan
Sep 2019
Foruminlägg
222
Annonser
21
Se kommentarstråd Skicka meddelande

Hey,

Have the following for sale:

CPU:i5 8600K. @ 5.2GHZ - golden chip
Prime95 results: https://abload.de/img/i58600kprime956ujfs.png
Start bid: 1700kr
*Anything lower is not considered

MB: Asus Rog Strix Z390i
Start bid: 1700kr
*Anything lower is not considered

RAM:Corsair 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 4000MHz CL19 Vengeance RGB PRO Black
Start bid: 1500kr
*Anything lower is not considered

SFX PSU:EVGA SuperNOVA GM 650W - warranty INET
7 years, (3 year warranty via Inet, remaining time directly with EVGA)
Purchase date: 2019-08-24
Start bid: 1000kr
*Anything lower is not considered

SFF Case: Ghost S1 Ash - full - MKII
TopHat Ash - L
TopHat Ash - M
Extra:Custom AIO plate for better air flow and low fan noise
Extra: Custom Grill for better air flow
Extra:Copper Grill
Start bid: 2000kr
*Anything lower is not considered

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want & when I want.
Accept only Swish.
Shipping is covered by the buyer and is his responsibility. I will make sure to pack the parts as best as possible.

FYI - These parts are at sale on other forums/sites -

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (0)
    Bli först med att kommentera.
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara