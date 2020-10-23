Samsung 27 "LED Curved C27F396
Annonsen är verifierad via
Skärmar Publicerad idag 10:56
Pris: 500 kr
Frakt: Avhämtas
Plats: Västra Götaland, Gothenburg
Almost new, baringly used. The plastic protection is still on the frame. Cardboard and accessories are complete.
Unfortunately the receipt is not available.
Since I am new here, I prefer the buyer to pick it up.
It is located on Central Hisingen.
Bid started from 500kr. The bid is supposed to run until end of this week. I keep the right to finish it earlier without notification.